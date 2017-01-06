Frozen Five dumped for good cause

The sun may have been shining, but it was definitely not a warm day for the third annual Ice Cold Splash for Cash fundraiser.

The New Year’s Day event saw the “Frozen Five” show up in their shorts and T-shirts, take a seat in front of the Wings of Hope Hospice sign along Linn Street and have a bucket of ice water thrown somewhat slowly over their heads.

Dreamed up by Allegan veterinarian Jim “The Ice Block” Connell, it pits five people against each other to see who can raise the most money for Wings of Hope, a nonprofit that serves individuals in their final weeks and months of life.

Connell—who also was doused a second time by this year’s new gimmick, the Bonus Bucket—said the effort was silly but for a good cause.

“This community proves that it doesn’t need much of an excuse to give of themselves,” he said. “And this proves it. Because Wings of Hope is the best cause ever, and what we’re doing is beyond silly. It’s this short of insane.”

Newly elected officials Sheriff Frank “The Snowbank” Baker and Prosecuting Attorney Roberts “The Ice Man” Kengis joined Allegan True Value Hardware owner Greg “Turbo” Tuffelmire, Allegan Township supervisor “Shiverin” Steve Schulz and Connell as the Frozen Five who went under the bucket.

Schulz said, “(Wings) is an amazing service run by amazing people.”

Kengis joked he agreed to it after mishearing Connell say it would be in July.

“I said, yeah, that sounds good, hot day,” he said. “Then I found out it was going to be January and I couldn’t back out. But I’m happy to be here to support a good cause.”

Schulz won the raffle on the day to elect one of the five to receive a second bucket of ice water. he selected Connell.

“I’m here to tell you that the second bucket was colder than the first,” Connell said after warming up in the Wings of Hope office.

Last year’s event raised more than $12,000. There’s still time to donate for this year’s event.

To help one of the Frozen Five win the bragging rights as having raised the most money, donations can be submitted up to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Contact any of the Frozen Five or reach out to Wings of Hope at (269) 686-8659 or https://wingsofhopehospice.com.

Fundraising totals and the winner will be announced in the Jan. 12 Allegan County News.

View every excruciating moment and see many more pictures of the event at the paper’s Facebook page.

