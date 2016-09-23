Free seminar explains what Friend of the Court does

A free seminar explaining the Allegan County Friend of the Court will be Wednesday, Thursday, Oct. 6, organized by the Allegan County Legal Assistance Center.

The seminar will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at Otsego District Library, 401 Dix St.

Circuit court administrator Mike Day will be on hand to explain what the FOC does and does not do.

“I’ll be providing an overview, and what we might be able to provide to people and families as they wind through the court system,” Day said.

Topics will include:

• what types of cases go through FOC

• what is a conciliation and who attends

• how is child support calculated

• what can FOC do if a child support or parenting time order is not followed

Day said he would also answer questions following the presentation.

“We won’t be able to answer questions about specific individual cases, but we can talk about the process,” he said.

Day said it’s a common misconception that FOC will represent people in court.

“So, we’ll talk about how that works; we want to help them deal with their situation by providing tools to help them use the FOC office more effectively,” he said.

Day also plans to describe how the office has been restructured to help those who struggle to make child support payments.

“It often looks to people like we’re a miniature IRS—that we’re all about collecting money and don’t care how we get it,” he said. “Certainly getting people to pay is our responsibility. But we’re looking at ways to assist those who maybe don’t have the means to do so.”

That might mean finding an employment agency that works with those with criminal backgrounds.

“We want to give them the best opportunity to put them in a position to make those payments,” he said.

The Legal Assistance Center is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 4,700 individuals without legal representation better understand how to interact with the court system.

The volunteers who staff it do not provide legal advice but do help explain how to fill out a variety of forms and how to access information about their cases.

Services are specifically targeted for civil proceedings including divorce, child custody, parenting time, personal protection orders, landlord-tenant disputes, guardianships and other non-criminal matters.

The center is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (269) 686-5221.

