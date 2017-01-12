Fred Anderson reflects on 24 years as prosecutor

Looking back at his career in the prosecutor’s office, Fred Anderson is happiest to describe the steps he took to build relationships among county law enforcement and the ways he’s led changes to the organization of the office and how it runs over his tenure.

“The goal was to get organized, so the law enforcement community would always know what to expect from this office,” said Anderson, of his early days in the office.

He was elected prosecutor and took over in Jan. 1993 and saw that as his priority in figuring out how to work with the 11 law enforcement agencies whose cases the office prosecutes.

Anderson grew up near Sault Ste. Marie on the St. Mary’s River. He graduated from Western Michigan University and law school at Memphis State University. Then, he and his wife Carol, daughter of a Kalamazoo attorney, sat down to decide where to start.

“We said ‘Where do we want to live?’”

Anderson said. “We didn’t want to live in the big city. We found Allegan County and it’s a lot like the U.P.”

They moved to the county in 1974—eventually settling at Lake Doster—and Anderson started a law practice in Plainwell, where he eventually served as the city attorney. At that time, cities often used an attorney to prosecute their own misdemeanor cases, which most no longer do because of the high costs of paying a lawyer.

In 1992, he took the opportunity to run for prosecutor against the incumbent.

Anderson said, “There was some tension with the prosecutor. The county board and the prosecutor weren’t getting along. They were sort of looking for someone to run.

“It was strange in that I wasn’t an assistant prosecutor.”

When Anderson took over, he focused on streamlining how the office and the courts did business, reducing the number of police officers, victims and other witnesses who had to come to court for scheduled events like jury trials and preliminary hearings which would then not end up happening. Prosecutors would have settlement conferences with defense lawyers and then have a good idea the Friday before which cases would actually come up for full-scale court proceedings.

Anderson also supported reforms to make preliminary hearings (where his office must show there’s enough evidence a felony occurred for the case to continue) less burdensome to law enforcement, allowing more hearsay testimony at the hearings because they don’t result in convictions. Police agencies frequently end up having to pay officers overtime for attending court hearings on top of working their normal duties.

“We don’t have to bring in as many witnesses, but we still have the requirement,” he said.

Both from his office in Allegan County and serving with the state prosecutor’s association board, he also pushed for reforms to the laws around methamphetamine.

Anderson said he’d supported and joined in efforts to create specialty courts and diversion programs over his tenure in office.

First of these was the juvenile court diversion program, which allowed first-time offenders to escape having a juvenile record.

It was followed by the Domestic Violence Diversion program, Meth Diversion Program, Mental Health Court, Drug Treatment Court and Veteran’s Court.

Joining the worthy efforts, Anderson said, had required finding time and resources within his own office and budget.

“They require the prosecutor’s office be a big part of the team, but none of the money comes to the prosecutor’s office,” he said.

That said, he was a big supporter.

“That was the eye opener to me, is that we really need these programs,” Anderson said. “About 98 percent of the people who go to jail or prison are coming back to our communities, so we need to do something like this.”

The county also started making use of state level programs that allowed first time offenders to have their convictions expunged if they completed probation.

In his own office, Anderson said he used the concept of “train the trainer” exclusively.

“We don’t have specialty prosecutors, but we give each prosecutor an area to keep the rest of us informed about,” he said.

Another big part of the job was communicating with police and others in the legal system.

“Everyone knows what we’ll do two to three weeks in advance,” Anderson said. “Defense and law enforcement know who will be handling their case.”

Prosecutors are also required to get to know the county’s police officers, not just the chiefs and detectives, but officers on the road. There is also a duty prosecutor on hand who is responsible for being available to answer questions for police.

Anderson has always said his goal was for the prosecutor’s office to be the best law firm in the county. It currently has nine assistants, with one being three-fourths time.

He and Carol have three adult sons and five grandchildren. Two own their own businesses and one is an architect.

Anderson continues to attend Detroit Red Wings games when he can. And, as a former WMU hockey player, he follows the Broncos closely.

When Jeff Blashill was coaching in Kalamazoo, Anderson said he was able to get a friend who’s a big booster to set him up to play golf with the coach and his father. Anderson said they had a great time talking about the old days in Sault Ste. Marie, as the elder Blashill had taught criminal justice at Lake Superior State University.

In retirement, Anderson said he doesn’t intend to get back into practicing law at all, having worked in a number of different aspects over his career.

“I’ve done all of that and I’ve done it for 44 years,” he said.

His wife is also retired from working as a librarian at Plainwell Community Schools and they plan to travel more, as well as spend time with their grandchildren in Illinois.

Anderson said he has high hopes for his successor in the office, Roberts Kengis.

“Rob’s going to do a great job here,” Anderson said. “He’s worked for me for 24 years.”

The main case that stuck with over his time in office was the conviction of Scott Wynne for the murder of Philip J. Timmerman.

Wynne was convicted of the crime in 1995 after a trial that featured a lot of public outcry from people convinced of Wynne’s innocence and guilt.

In 2012, Wynne wrote a letter to the victim’s family admitting to the murder, which he’d always denied through his conviction and a number of appeals. In 2014, he admitted it to Allegan County sheriff deputies, explaining how he’d killed Timmerman because he was angry over a lease on property. Wynne admitted he shot Timmerman while the farmer was working at night in a field.

Anderson said, “People felt we were falsely accusing him and the case really got a lot of attention in Allegan County.”

“A lot of people wouldn’t talk to me and a lot of law enforcement got a lot of grief about it.”

Retired Allegan County prosecutor Fred Anderson was hard at work cleaning out his office in the courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 28. (Photo by Dan Pepper)