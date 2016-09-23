Fourth Kaylor Walk fundraises for lung cancer research

The fourth annual Peter A. Kaylor Lung Cancer Memorial Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Allegan to raise money for West Michigan Cancer Center.

Registration will begin at the Riverfront stage at 6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff of events, including a balloon launch, silent auction and music. Food will be available for a donation.

The rain location will be the lower level of Griswold Auditorium.

The walk is done in memory of Kaylor, who was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in October 2012. His niece Sheryl Parrish said by the time he had any symptoms the cancer had traveled from his lungs to his heart, lymph nodes and brain.

“The professionals told his family that he had four weeks to live,” said Parrish, who is helping to organize the walk. “Five months later in April 2013, Pete died.”

Theresa Lynn, executive director of Wings of Hope Hospice, said, “Lung cancer is a devastating disease. It ravages the lungs and can spread to other parts of the body such as bones, the liver and the brain. Among individuals diagnosed with lung cancer, for 40 percent of them, the cancer has spread by the time they are diagnosed.”

Parish said Laurie Tange and Joey Maher, using their experience caring for loved ones with lung cancer, will be guest speakers for the walk. Also speaking will be Dr. Joseph Mirro, CEO and CMO of West Michigan Cancer Center.

The band Southwest Express will perform at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Parrish said there was special significance for their involvement. Band members Don Brown, Gordon Farrer and Roy Ellis, have been playing 50s and 60s music together for 54 years.

“Uncle Pete had a beautiful voice and he loved music, loved to sing,” she said. “He and Gordon were first cousins; he loved to listen to them as family and friends.”

The cost to register is $10 prior to the walk or $15 the day of the event. All proceeds benefit the West Michigan Cancer Center.

Parrish said lung cancer research is one of the lowest funded yet one of the most deadly of cancers. In the past three years the Peter A. Kaylor Lung Cancer Memorial Walk has raised approximately $12,000 for the center specifically for early detection of lung cancer.

“Walk with us to raise even more this year to help save a life—it could be the life of your loved one,” she said.