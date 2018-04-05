Former Wayland manager inducted to ROTC Hall of Fame

Former Wayland city manager Harman “Pete” Stull was inducted into the Ohio ROTC Hall of Fame on March 22, and on April 2, the State of Michigan commended his service during a presentation at the Wayland City Council meeting.

State Rep. Steve Johnson said it was quite the privilege and honor to give Stull a commendation from the 99th legislature at Lansing not only recognizing his service not only through the Vietnam War but to the community of Wayland as city manager after retiring from 37 years in the military.

“I love (Wayland), it is my hometown and I think what has happened here in the last 20 years—and with this council—you have made this a beautiful little village and it keeps getting better every year,” Stull said to the current city council. “When I came here we were still tearing up water pipes made out of wood—the last one was actually make out of maple and it was over on Church Street.”

The lieutenant colonel served as city manager from 1987 to 1998, after retiring from a military career that included being commander of the 128th Armor Battalion and commander of the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek.

Stull, who was born in 1932, attended a one-room schoolhouse in Indiana before moving to Marysville, Ohio, and graduating in a high school class of eight. He then went to Ohio State University, earned his agriculture degree in 1955 and was commissioned as an Armor officer through ROTC.

After an initial tour in the 11th Calvary, Stull maintained his membership in the Army Reserve, also attending schools in Michigan. In the late 1950s he requested active duty and was assigned to a tank battalion in Germany where he became a commander. While in Germany he also attended the Air Force Air Controller School at Ramstein Air Base. He returned to Fort Knox in 1966, assigned to the Training Analysis Branch, planning training for wartime missions

In 1967, he was assigned to the Inspector General office, 17th Signal Brigade in the Republic of Vietnam. After two years, he returned to Fort Knox and was assigned Branch Chief in the Armor School.

His second Vietnam tour began in 1970 as part of the Military Assistance Command Vietnam with his major duties to visit and live with Vietnamese units to ensure their operational readiness.

After returning to the United States, Stull became Armor Branch Team Chief at the U.S. Army Readiness Group at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. He then accepted a full-time position with the Michigan Army National Guard where he served until retirement.

Stull’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

Following his service as Wayland city manager, he went on to serve as city manager in Caledonia. He is now retired again and lives next to Wayland City Park.

Wayland mayor Tim Bala suggested the city recognize Stull’s service during Wayland’s 150th anniversary celebration this summer.

