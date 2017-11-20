Former Allegan innkeeper killed: Husband told 911 he had strangled her

Former Allegan innkeeper Marcia Neigebauer, 63, has been killed near Ann Arbor, apparently the victim of a homicide.

Neigebauer, who recently left Allegan, was found dead Sunday, Nov. 19, at her home in Pittsfield Township.

According to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety, officers received a 911 call about 10:52 a.m. from a man saying he had just killed his wife by strangling her at their home on Plum Hollow Drive.

Police went to the scene and arrested the man—whom they did not officially name because he has yet to be arraigned—without incident.

Neigebauer moved to Allegan in 2013, when she purchased the DeLano Mansion Inn and became innkeeper there.

She grew up in Saginaw, earned her teaching degree at Western Michigan University and used her math minor to work in banking and banking management for most of her life.

She has three grown children.

In Allegan, she served on the city’s Historic District Commission and ran for city council in 2015.

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce director Tim Perrigo said the news of her death was tragic.

He said he was always struck by how dedicated Neigebauer was to her business.

“She had a very positive impact here,” Perrigo said. “She really embraced Allegan; she just loved it.

“She ran the Delano like a business and increased the number of nights stayed, increased the number of repeat customers. And she was always promoting the area.”

Unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse.

The Delano’s Facebook page Sept. 21 said, “After much thought as to a manager to run the Inn when the owner moves closer to U of M Hospital, the Inn will close until a buyer comes along and reopens.

“Thursday, September 28 is our last day to be open. We are so sorry to leave but with the owner having ALS, we need to move.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease; it causes the death of neurons which control voluntary muscles.

Amanda Adams, a photographer and owner of YardBird Studio in Allegan, worked for Marcia on and off for four years, providing wedding photography and cleaning. She said it was a sad turn of events when she found out Neigebauer was moving.

“It was very sad for the community to lose such a prominent figure, who was so active in our community,” Adams said.

She said Neigebauer was always very supportive of her as she worked to set up her photography studio, letting her use the Victorian-era decorated rooms for photo shoots.

“I’ll always remember her accepting and giving nature,” Adams said. “She was always very supportive of people.

“My time working there, she and her husband became like family to me.”

The news of Neigebauer’s death was terrible, she said.

“I was honestly shocked,” Adams said. “It’s hard to put into words, you know.

“She had such large impact on the community around here. She was helping to keep up the city’s historic preservation of old houses.

“The Delano Inn was such a beautiful place. She kept it up so well.

“There will always be a fond place in my heart for Marcia.”

Staff writer Dan Pepper contributed to this report.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.