Forever Curious Children’s Museum serves up ‘Grim Tales’

The Forever Curious Children’s Museum of Fennville will present its 2018 Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, “Mother Goose’s Grim Tales,” on Feb. 9-10.

For ages 21 and older, the 12th annual fundraiser for the nonprofit museum will be 6 to 11 p.m. each night at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 110 N Cedar St., Allegan.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m.; there will also be a cash bar.

RSVP to (269) 561-8494 or at www.forevercuriousmuseum.org.

The cast includes: Anne Hodge as Snow White, Chesterine Sterner as Mother Goose, Rose Walker as Mary Mary Quite Contrary, Allison Engelsman as Jill, Dr. Paul Hodge as Wolf, Alva Morgan as Little Red Ridinghood, David Hodge as Old King Cole, Dr. Christopher Hodge as Jack, Sue Buese as the Witch, and Dean Michaels as the Old Lady in a Shoe.

The show is directed by Emma Kasprzyk and produced by Mary Kasprzyk.