Forever Curious Children’s Museum founder retires after 17 years

After 17 years at the head of the Forever Curious Children’s Museum, Mary Kasprzyk is retiring to have a little more time to be with family and travel with her husband.

It has been a long ride since she was inspired to found the museum in the wake of her father’s passing.

“In 1999, it was just a sad time,” she said. “My dad had passed away, I had had my third child and I had all this energy and wanted to give back to the community.”

Reflecting on her loss and searching for something on which to focus, she realized that many of her family vacations revolved around going to children’s museums.

“I guess I just thought, why don’t we have one that’s close for us?” she said.

So, she began speaking with executive directors of other children’s museums and researching how to start one.

“By the end of 1999, I had a business plan and presented it at a public presentation at the Griswold,” she said.

From those who attended that presentation, a nine-member board of directors was formed; by November they had drafted the museum’s articles of incorporation. Two years later, their efforts to seek nonprofit status stalled as the federal government placed a higher priority on human services; it was the wake of the 9/11 attacks and a children’s museum just wasn’t at the top of the stack.

“We were noticed later because we were getting grant funding from the Ronald McDonald Charity House. But to get it, we needed our nonprofit ID number,” Kasprzyk said. “So, that got us eventually to the top of the stack.”

The exhibits, then as now, focus on hands-on learning and connect with science, engineering and math curriculums used in local schools.

She remembers the amazing feeling of seeing the museum come to life first as a set of traveling exhibits. She and board member Phyllis Miner would do a presentation at an elementary school during the day, previewing the traveling exhibit later that night.

“By the evening, people would be all pumped up as word of mouth spread,” Kasprzyk said. “We went to every elementary school in the county twice with the traveling exhibits.”

She recalled those were exhausting but wonderful times, with her whole family and board members pitching in to run the exhibits.

By September 2005, a patron donated a building in Fennville, where it has remained and gathered nearly 34,000 visitors.

Kasprzyk said, “We are so glad to be such a unique draw to town; it’s both educational and entertaining.”

She remains proud of the museum’s accolades through the years, fondly remembering when a Wisconsin blogger, Julie Henning, who reviews children’s museums nationwide, named the museum “Favorite Find of the Entire Summer” in 2013.

Though Kasprzyk is stepping down, she does not intend to go far. She will stay on as the treasurer and secretary of the museum’s board of directors.

She said the museum’s new director Wendi Onuki is already going strong.

Onuki is a South Haven resident and creator of the online family resource Southwest Michigan Kids.

Onuki said, “Our collective goal is to promote this small-town gem and unleash its potential to serve even more families in Fennville and the surrounding communities. We only want to grow bigger and better. We look forward to many more years of providing interactive engagement and enlightenment for all inquisitive young minds.”

Kasprzyk said, “She’s going to be great. She reminds me of me. She has that excitement about working with the museum.

“And I’m sure anytime they’re shorthanded, I’ll be there to help.

She says she sees growth in the museum’s future.

“With Wendi, they’ll be trying to get the technology more into the exhibits; they have a lot of cool ideas. And we want to maintain what we have, driven by the core curriculum.”

