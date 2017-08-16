Folk Life Music Festival returns to stage fundraiser Aug. 20

The Allegan Chapter of the K’zoo Folk Life Organization is hosting its second annual music festival fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at the Allegan High School Performing Arts Center.

The 6-act concert is by donation only with all proceeds benefiting Renewed Hope Free Health Clinic of 894 Marshall St., in Allegan.

“The volunteer work Renewed Hope does for the community is amazing,” said Allegan Chapter of Folk Life president John West. “They have an on-call surgeon, two doctors, two nurses, two physician assistants, trained counselors in mental health, medication for seniors and most of it is free or low cost to the uninsured or underinsured.”

The local talent at the music festival will also be amazing, with barbershop acapella, traditional acoustic jams, “country road” folk music and old-time country, to name a few.

“Jack Dailey will be here with Four Wheel Drive which is more old-time country and some easy going rock,” West said. “Jack will be bring his big steel guitar and there’s nothing he can’t sing with that whiskey voice of his.”

The K’zoo Folk Organization promotes the presentation and preservation of traditional and contemporary folk music to enrich the community.

KFO finds venues for acoustic musicians to play, such as local farmers markets, and also recruits bands to play benefits for worthy causes. One such benefit is the “Loaves and Fishes” benefit that raises money and pounds of food to feed the hungry.

Establishment of the Allegan Chapter adds to the musical resources and fundraisers.

Last year the Allegan chapter’s concert raised more than $2,000 for Operation Injured Soldier.

Leah Ward is vice president and Nancy Cyrus is treasurer of the Allegan Chapter. Ward said the opportunity to share an abundance of local and regional talent became a passion for her after hosting local jam sessions at her Boardwalk Ice Cream shop.

West said with a common goal in mind, the Allegan Chapter is seeking a grant to grow the music festival locally.

“The Kalamazoo Folk organization just won the Community Arts Epic Award,” West said. “We’re hoping to find a way to generate funds for a festival in Allegan every year, too.

“This area has so much talent from The Williams Family on down.”

In 2017, the KFO was awarded the Epic Award by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo for their high artistic quality, performing at festivals in Celery Flats or the Overlander Bandshell in Portage.

Three of the acts to perform in the Allegan Chapter’s music festival are coming from the KFO to lend a hand and all bands are performing at no cost.

The chapter’s first festival was billed as the Riverfront Music Festival, but moved to the high school because of inclement weather. Since the indoor venue was more user-friendly the chapter’s second festival will be held there again.

Act 1 performs at 11 a.m. The band is “Four Got To Shave” a barbershop quartet.

Act 2 performs at 11:45 a.m. The band is “The Clearwaters” featuring the local music talent of Jeff and Sheila Clearwater.

Act 3 performs at 1 p.m. The band “The Wests” features John and Jake West, a familiar duo at this year’s Locust Street Market in downtown Allegan.

Act 4 is at 1:45 p.m. with the band “B&F Union Railroad” with Mike Bogan and Mike Fleckenstein on guitar and banjo. Genre is Americana, country, contemporary folk and traditional folk.

Act 5 is at 2:45 p.m. with “Bride of Fleckenstein” featuring vocals of Mike Fleckenstein’s wife Shannon for a music genre that blends influences from folk, bluegrass, rock and indy singer/songwriter.

Act 6 is at 4 p.m. with “Four Wheel Drive” and friends.

Food vendors will be available along with information about Renewed Hope Free Health Clinic.

For Folk Life jam sessions and open mic nights in both the Kalamazoo and Allegan areas, visit www.kzoofolklife.org.