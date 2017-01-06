Flu hits West Ward Elementary in Allegan hard

Flu kept a large number of students home from West Ward Elementary School today (Friday, Jan. 6), according to Allegan Public Schools.

Total absences, both illness and non-illness-related, reached 90 for the building. It has a total enrollment of 248.

The numbers were much lower for other buildings, though there were still quite a few.

Dawson Elementary had 27 of 278 absent; Pine Trails Elementary, 21 of 269; North Ward Elementary, 11 of 269; L.E. White Middle School, 45 of 580; alternative high school, 45 of 94; and Allegan High School, 80 of 725.

District superintendent Kevin Harness said that number of absences was short of the rate that would force the district to not be able to count it as an instructional day.

“You need to have 75 percent attendance district wide for it to count,” Harness said. if that were to happen, it would likely count like a snow day for calculating how many days the district would have to make up at the end of the school year.

“It looks like the anomaly is just at West Ward,” he said. “We don’t know if all of it is attributable to the flu, but it certainly is primarily due to that.

“Obviously we hope it won’t spread. Hopefully over the weekend, students will get healthy enough to return.

“In the meantime, we hope kids who are ill are kept home; we’re happy to send home assignments for them to work on when they’re feeling better. When they come to school, that’s how it spreads like this.”

