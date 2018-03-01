Flooding in Allegan County recedes; businesses brace for more

The flood stage level of the Kalamazoo River in the City of Allegan crested Sunday and by Monday morning was starting to recede.

During a 9 a.m. briefing on Monday with local business owners, police and the city’s DPW department; the flood threat was declared over for now. With more precipitation in the forecast this week, the Allegan dam flood gates will remain open to further lower the level in anticipation of more flooding.

While Allegan prepared for the worst, what few businesses are in low-lying areas caught some relief with the river receding before spilling over sea walls.

Allegan City DPW, Allegan County jail inmates and members of the Allegan High School boys’ bowling team prepared for flooding last Wednesday by filling sandbags at Ace Hardware, Baker Allegan Studios and Perrigo in the Mill District.

Around the bend, Jaycee Park remains closed while still underwater. The skate park is open.

The flooding was monitored over the weekend with the Allegan County Emergency command center staged next to the dam and police using a drone to monitor downstream.

The command center pulled out Monday with police chief Rick Hoyer saying it could be brought back if Thursday’s rain produces more flooding. Business owners thanked the city for preparing for what could have cost thousands in flood damage. Hoyer suggested businesses keep sandbags in place through April during the rain season.

City manager Joel Dye said the dam was just inspected and is in good shape. The $5.2 million riverbank stabilization project behind Perrigo headquarters remains stabilized.

DPW director Aaron Haskin said the removable center section of the dam was built in 2002. Had it not been replaced, the river would have spilled over it.

In Allegan the flood stage level reached 6 foot 29.1 inches above sea level. Monday it was 6 foot 29 inches. Had it reached 6 feet 29.6 inches, it would have spilled over the dam, Haskins said.

According to NOAA river forecasts, the Kalamazoo River flood level is 9 feet at NOAA’s nearest gauge station in Comstock. The river there crested at 11.69 feet at 2:45 a.m. Sunday and was reported to be falling with Tuesday’s stage level at 9.1 feet. Allegan’s crest level is about a day downstream of Comstock’s. The 11.69 crest level broke a record of 10.94 in 1947.

The Kalamazoo River at New Richmond crested at 18.16 feet at 3:15 a.m. last Friday, according to NOAA. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the stage level was at 16.8 feet and expected to continue to decrease. The flood stage level is 17 feet.

The torrential rainfall last week that caused the flooding also closed numerous roads and failing culverts were discovered in a few areas.

Allegan County Road Commission reported culverts out in Casco Township at 68th Street between 104th and 107th avenues; Lee Township at 104th Avenue between 58th and 56th streets; and in Dorr Township at 22nd Street between 137th and 138th avenue.

A culvert also structurally failed on 136th Avenue between 12th and 14th streets at the township line between Dorr and Hopkins; however, that occurred Jan. 30. Those townships are paying $20,000 each to have it fixed.

While several roads experienced standing water across the county, high winds started at about 3 a.m. Sunday knocking down trees in 40 different locations across the county, said managing director Craig Atwood. Once those are cleaned up road crews will be grading gravel roads.