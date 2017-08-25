Five county school districts seek Nov. ballot proposals

The Allegan County Clerk’s office released ballot proposals after the deadline passed on Aug. 15.

Coming up in the Nov. 7 election, voters will be deciding a few council seat races, several school bond proposals, a few road millages and one fire millage.

Here’s what voters can expect for local ballot issues:

City of Allegan

Three candidates for city council seats:

Rachel McKenzie

Traci Perrigo

Stacie Stotmeister

One Constable candidate:

Jim Richardson

Allegan Public Schools

Sinking fund millage proposal:

To increase taxes by one mill for a period of five years, 2018-2022, to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, for the purchase of real estate for sites for school property, for school security improvements, acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law. The estimated revenue is estimated at $498.127 the first year.

Casco Township

Road millage proposal

To increame taxes 1 mill for five years, between 2017 and 2021, inclusive, to pave, repair, construct, or reconstruct roads, bridges, or drainage structures. The township estimates that it will receive $213,000 of additional revenues from this millage in 2017.*

*(This information was accidentally omitted in the Aug. 24 issue. It appears correctly above. The Allegan County News regrets the error. -Ed.)

City of Fennville

Four city commission candidates for three seats:

Eric Almquist

Danielle Brien

Thomas Pantelleria

James Suerth

(Melissa Weimer did not qualify for the November ballot)

Additional operating millage proposal

To increase taxes by 1 mill for a period of six years, to be levied in 2018 through 2023 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for fire safety The estimated revenue in the first year is $21,209.67.

Fennville Public Schools

Bonding proposal:

To borrow up to $23,000,000 and issue general obligation tax bonds for the purpose of erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school facilities; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities; acquiring, installing and equipping school facilities with instructional technology; erecting, furnishing and equipping a transportation center facility; constructing and equipping an athletic stadium; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic facilities, athletic fields, playgrounds, play fields, and sites.

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2018, is 3.11 mills, for a 2.55 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 30 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.05 mills.

The school district does not expect to borrow from the state to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $19,030,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Martin Public Schools

Millage renewal proposal

To continue to levy 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law required for the school to receive revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renewing the millage that will expire with the 2017 tax levy. The proposal is for operating purposes in 2018-2019 and is estimated to generate $560,645 in revenue in 2018.

Otsego Public Schools

Bonding proposal:

To borrow $6,960,000 for erecting, furnishing and equipping an early childhood center; preparing, developing, equipping and improving a playground and the early childhood center site; acquiring, installing and equipping school facilities with instructional technology; and furnishing, refurnishing, equipping and re-equipping school facilities.

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2018, under current law, is 0.94 mill for a 0.0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy.

The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 30 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.72 mill.

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $2,572,599 and the estimated total interest to be paid is $6,528,422. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 21 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.50 mills.

City of the Village of Douglas

Three candidates for three city council seats:

Greg Harvath

Lisa Greenwood

Kathy Mooradian

City of Saugatuck

Three candidates for three city council seats

Bill Hess

Christine Peterson

Jeff Spangler

City of the Village of Douglas

Saugatuck Township

Interurban millage renewal proposal:

Shall an expired increase in property taxes of 0.5 mills, reduced to .4968 mill by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.5 mills for five years, 2017-2021. The millage provides funds for the provision of public transportation services by the Interurban Transit Authority. The first year is estimated to collect $70,478 in the City of Saugatuck, $72,462 in the City of the Village of Douglas and $144,017 from Saugatuck Township.

Saugatuck Public Schools

Operating millage proposal:

To levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, and its authorized millage rate on all principal residences, qualified agricultural property, qualified forest property, industrial personal property, commercial personal property, and all other taxable property as defined by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the total limitation on the amount of taxes for operating purposes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, be increased by 20 mills, and against all (properties listed above) by 1.50 mills, both millages to be for a period of three years, 2017-2019. The estimated revenue would be $5,737,075 the first year.

Millage proposal for public recreation and playgrounds:

To allow the school district to continue to levy the public recreation millage previously approved by the electors. It is not to exceed .25 mills for two years, 2018 and 2019, to continue to provide funds for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds .2452 mills is a renewal that will expire in 2017 and .0048 mills is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963; the estimated revenue is $143,823 the first year.

Saugatuck Township

Road maintenance proposal:

For a renewal of a previously increased limitation on taxes not to exceed 0.9665 mills for five years, 2018-2022, to pave, repair, construct, or reconstruct roads, bridges or drainage structures. This renewal millage would generate an estimated $284,332 in 2018.

City of Wayland

Four candidates for three seats on city council, 2-year terms

Jennifer Antel

Lisa Banas

Sheryl Hamilton

Rick Mathis

Wayland Union School District

Bonding proposal

Not to exceed $19,250,000 and issue general obligation tax bonds for erecting additions to a middle school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and athletic facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and preparing, developing and improving athletic facilities, driveways, parking areas, and sites.

The estimated millage is 0.0 mills in 2018. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 25 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.59 mills.

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $5,876,613 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $3,870,575. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 13 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 8.40 mills, which may change under certain circumstances.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $50,730,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $131,654.