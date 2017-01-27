First Congregational welcomes new pastor

The heat in the offices at First Congregational Church of Allegan has been turned up a few notches to accommodate new pastor Cory Klein.

That’s because he’s spent the past nine years as a missionary in Thailand and getting acclimated to the weather again.

Originally from West Michigan, Klein returned from Thailand not only because God was calling him home but Visas were getting more restrictive and his two teenage daughters were becoming lonely when it came to finding other teenage friends.

Klein and his wife Kim also have two boys who, at ages 1 and 4, are still pretty flexible.

The 4-year-old was adopted from Thailand after an arduous, five-year process due to not enough social workers to meet demand. The idea to adopt developed after watching the mockumentary/comedy “Adopted” in which Pauly Shore explores the hilarious lengths he will go to adopt a child during a trip to Africa.

“We prayed about it and felt God was telling us we could take care of a child in of need parents,” he said.

Five years later, they were matched with Jet, who has special needs after being born premature. With his lungs still developing, he’ll be on asthma medicine for another year.

“We feel fortunate he’s a happy and healthy child,” Klein said.

Searching for a church to call home back in Michigan, Klein found the Congregational Church fit his conservative style and Allegan’s First Congregational Church showed a sense of family along with a heart for those in need.

The congregation remodeled the parsonage with new floors, furnace and vent work.

“They really look out for one another here,” Klein said. “Coming off the mission field we didn’t have a lot and they provided enough to fill the parsonage.”

Of the church’s Congregational Kitchen, Klein said, “You can’t point here and say they don’t care for the community—they have a heart for those in need.”

Helping those in need or those who are lost is what called Klein into the ministry to begin with. Studying for his degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, he heard God’s call while attending church in Ann Arbor.

By the time he graduated, he had already met his wife, had his first child, then entered into the pastoral training program at New Life Church, ministering to students, including international students at U of M.

That’s where he heard a pastor from Ukraine speak of how people there had to travel up to 50 miles to find a church.

“I was really struck by his words and that’s what called me to missionary work,” Klein said. “Here we have a church on every corner.”

The province in Thailand where the Kleins were called has a population of 2.5 million, 4,000 Christians and only 80 to 100 churches that typically serve 30 members each.

“This church would be considered a mega-church,” he said of the 110 to 120 members in Allegan.

With a need for gospel, Klein and his wife took a trip to Thailand and fell in love with its people. A year-and-a-half later, they moved to Chiang Mai, bringing the gospel to Thai university students and connecting those who came to faith in Christ to local Thai churches.

In 2010, they moved to Nakhon Ratchasima focusing the next six years on planting new churches and training Thai men to become pastors. In 2016, Klein earned an M.R.E. in Intercultural Studies at Asia Biblical Theological Seminary.

In a predominantly Buddhist country, Klein described the Buddhist way of life as different in different places of the world because it is a philosophical belief that is tolerant of other religions and beliefs, and mixes well with them—such as animism, Hinduism and Taoism.

Christians, on the other hand, have a monotheistic one God and one route to salvation, he said.

“The biggest challenge was sharing the notion of Christianity’s exclusive claims, which takes developing friendships to understand over time,” he said. “A world that has a beginning with a Christian God who takes it through history to a point of judgment—upon His return when the living or dead will be judged—is a brand new concept.”

With the need for greater connections between churches, missionaries and indigenous pastors, Klein and three other missionaries started the Southeast Asia Network for the Gospel.

“It helps with resources to refine theology, develop evangelistic tools and make the message clearer,” he said.

Klein remains the editor of the network’s blog.

Still settling into his new home in Allegan, Klein said he is trying to establish roots for his family and getting to know the community and congregation.

Homeschooling Evie, 15, Winnie, 13, Jet, 4 and Beren, 1, keeps Klein’s wife quite busy. One event at the end of the week they all look forward to is family game night, which involves playing one of 40 different board games—typically a German strategy game.

In Klein’s spare time, he calls himself a “Theology nerd” reading books on theology and Biblical commentaries. When he’s at the pulpit, he calls himself an expository preacher, giving the message God has through chapters of the Bible.

The hardest adjustment for the family right now is wearing socks.

“We’ve worn flip flops for the past nine years,” Klein said.

First Congregational Church of Allegan is at 323 Cutler St. Former pastor Barry Lucas is now the executive director of Love In The Name of Christ of Northwest Allegan County.

