First Church of God lights 40-foot cross for Christmas

Bradley Calderona was driving past the Allegan Prayer Park, next to Allegan First Church of God, one night on his way to a friend’s house when he was stuck by the beauty of the 40-foot wooden cross that stands there.

Constructed in 2013, the 2,700-pound cross is illuminated at night by lights on the ground.

He spoke Monday, Dec. 18, at a special dedication service at his church.

“I just looked at that cross and thought, ‘That’s beautiful. But what can we do?’” Calderona said.

The answer, for which he credits God, was adorn it with 600 white LED lights for the Christmas season.

“So that’s what we did for four-and-a-half hours on my birthday in the freezing cold,” Calderona said. “Let me tell you my toes were purple.

“But this isn’t about lighting up the cross, this is about bringing people from different churches together, reaching out to people, bringing the community together—right now this planet is going through so much. We just need to come together as Christians, as people, and just bind together.”

This first annual Lighting of the Cross also invited Allegan police Chief Rick Hoyer to help flip a ceremonial switch to turn on the new lights.

Hoyer said, “I think the important thing to remember is that as Christians—we need to be leaders in healing the divides.”

He said his experiences in 37 years of police work have emphasized the need for people to have patience and empathy.

“It’s basically what we’ve all been taught,” he said. “If you want to help mend things and you want to help diversity and bring everyone together: be patient, be kind and love.”

The lights were sponsored by Clover Luck Automotive, a business getting started just to the south of the Prayer Park.

In written remarks after the lighting ceremony, Clover Luck Owner Christopher Loyola thanked First Church of God, “for providing us this platform to express love, encourage hope and diversity.”

He said the business intends, as it grows, to continue to invest in the community “with hopes of making a stronger bond with our neighbors, those who utilize our services and the administration that builds the great City of Allegan. Let us grow stronger toward a brighter future by embracing hope, love, and diversity.”

Calderona said, “None of this would be possible without Clover Luck Automotive.”

Clover Luck secretary Arlette Quistian and Hoyer connected the ceremonial plugs outside beneath the cross after a brief service and prayer. Those in attendance then joined in singing “Oh Holy Night” in the glow of the new lights.

Pastor Tim Secord prayed with the group and said it was important to slow down and take a breath in the midst of the hectic schedules of everyday life, especially during Christmas.

“Hug someone, someone you love. This isn’t forever,” Secord said. “Make the most of every moment we’ve been given. That’s what the cross is about.”

The Allegan Prayer Park is next to Allegan First Church of God, at 1313 Marshall St.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.