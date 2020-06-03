Fire District buys $609,000 ladder truck

Allegan Fire District is now primed to purchase a $609,000 ladder truck this summer.

It will replace a 30-year-old truck and is expected to be picked up in early July.

Fire Chief Nick Brink said, “It’s necessary for our community to have a ladder truck with all the multistory buildings in the city. We depend on our ladder truck to get water to the area of concern or being able to rescue people. We are kind of excited to get this.”

The truck is a 2018 HME, built to show off the equipment at trade shows; it has never been in service, so Brink said it was essentially new at discount.

“Once the paperwork is good, we will be able to cut a check and likely take possession in the first half of July,” He said.

Being replaced is a 1991 Spartan chassis with an LTI ladder, purchased new for $327,500 and financed over seven years. While it passed its annual inspection in 2019, it was not expected to do so this year.

The next priority will be to replace a tanker truck. New tankers can cost between $150,000 to $200,000; buying used could shave off $50,000 in cost.

