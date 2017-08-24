Fire damages Pinnacle roof

FENNVILLE—Fire crews responded to a fire at Pinnacle Foods (formerly Birds Eye Foods) at around 4:50 p.m., Wednesday, at 100 Sherman St., in Fennville.

The fire started on the roof of the building but firefighters put it out quickly, limiting damage to the exterior of the building.

Fire crews from Fennville, Saugatuck, Graafschap, Hamilton, Ganges and South Haven accessed the fire with Saugatuck’s ladder truck. Flames and smoke coming from a part of the building’s second story were quelled within roughly 30 minutes, said Fennville Fire Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila. About 10 employees were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.