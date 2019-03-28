Fire claims life of Valley Township man

A 23-year-old Valley Township man died from injuries sustained in an early morning fire on 117th Avenue near 43rd Street Thursday, March 28.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who assisted at the scene, a single-wide trailer home was reported at 12:15 a.m. to be on fire with fire visibly coming from the home.

A short time later a deputy with the sheriff’s office arrived on scene and found William Hedges laying about 15-feet from the home with obvious burn injuries. Hedges lived in the home with his parents.

The officer and several family members assisted in moving him to safety as he was unable to move on his own due to his injuries. He was transported to the hospital, however he died later from his injuries.

It was determined later that several family members were in the home when they noticed a fire had started in the kitchen area of the home. They were trying to get everyone from the home when they located the victim and several members of the family helped to pull him from the home.

The other people in the home all suffered from varying degrees of smoke inhalation and received treatment at the scene and at the hospital.

Clyde Township Fire Department along with Lee Township and Hamilton fire departments arrived and extinguished the fire before it destroyed the home.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Michigan State Police Special Investigations Division (Fire Marshal) and the investigation is ongoing.

