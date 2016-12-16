Fire claims Cheshire home, six pet dogs

A fire consumed a two-story home in Cheshire Township on Saturday, Dec. 10, killing the owners’ six pet dogs. The family was not home at the time

Lee Township Fire Chief Ted Chamberlain said the Lee sheriff deputy had arrived on scene first at the home near Swan Lake, on 44th Street near 104th Avenue.

“I heard him over the radio say it was already ready to collapse,” Chamberlain said. “We could see the fire in the sky as we came down 48th Street.”

He said his department was dispatched at 9:27 p.m. to the home, where it joined Bloomingdale Fire Department which was already spraying water on the blaze. Gobles-Pine Grove and Columbia Township departments also responded.

“Bloomingdale had the fire knocked down by that point,” Chamberlain said. He said he cleared the scene at 11:25 p.m.

He said he believed the family was away visiting relatives and was unhurt.

“We are still unsure of the cause of the fire,” he said.