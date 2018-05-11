Home / News / Few details given for May 3 downtown Allegan outage

Few details given for May 3 downtown Allegan outage

May 11, 2018 - 10:36
By: 
Ryan Lewis, Editor

The outage that left several parts of downtown Allegan without power for several hours Thursday, May 3, is still unknown.

Consumers Energy could only say the outage was due to a “downed wire” and lasted from 2:18 to 4:55 p.m.

The Allegan County News saw power go down at its own office, 241 Hubbard St.; others near the corner at Brady Street didn’t go out.

The Allegan County Courthouse lost power but operated on its generators.

Several businesses on the south end of the east side of Locust Street were out, as were those around the corner on Hubbard. Some on Chestnut were out, too.

Contact Ryan Lewis at (269) 673-5534.

