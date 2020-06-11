Home / News / Fennville woman dies in crash

Fennville woman dies in crash

June 11, 2020 - 10:40

A Fennville woman, 39, was found dead as result of a single-car crash Tuesday morning in Casco Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 5:30 a.m. call on 62nd Street south of 109th Avenue to find the car’s occupant, whose name is being withheld pending notification of her family, deceased outside the vehicle.

It appeared she lost control of her northbound car, which overturned and ejected her, deputies reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

South Haven Area Emergency Services and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

