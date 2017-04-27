Fennville school district asks for operating millage renewal

The May 2 election will put questions before voters in the Fennville Public Schools district along with the townships of Manlius, Saugatuck and Valley.

Fennville Public Schools’ 18-mill non-homestead operating millage is again up for a single-year renewal.

If passed, it is expected to generate approximately $2,480,000 for the district.

The millage can only be used to fund operating costs such as maintenance, utility and staffing costs.

Ballot language:

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Fennville Public Schools, Allegan County, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the year 2017 only, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2017 is approximately $2,480,000 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2016 tax levy)?