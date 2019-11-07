Fennville resident killed crossing 56th near Fennville

MANLIUS TWP.—A 90-year-old Fennville resident was struck and killed by a car while crossing 56th Street on foot on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Michigan State Police reported they responded to the crash north of 128th Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.

While the incident remains under investigation, police said the vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old Fennville-area resident headed north on 56th Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police press release said. “Currently, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.”

Also assisting on scene were the Fennville Area Fire Department, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

Editor's note: This story printed in The Allegan County News with erronious information regarding the gender of the crash victim. The Allegan County News regrests this error.