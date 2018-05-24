Fennville man pleads to 2016 acid attack

A man has pleaded to attacking his girlfriend‘s face with acid in 2016, destroying most of her sight.

Gregory Alan Marsman, 55, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Friday, May 18, and entered a plea of no contest but mentally ill to one count of torture.

“She was attacked by the defendant and during the attack the defendant poured muriatic acid over her face,” Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker said.

According to medical reports discussed in court, the victim is still suffering from her injuries from the attack.

She has little vision in her left eye and is blind her right, Bakker said, the victim can see well enough to walk around but has problems seeing a TV or reading.

The incident happened in March 2016 at the victim’s home on 66th Street in Ganges Township. Marsman was later arrested in Berrien County.

Attorney Paul Klein represented Marsman and explained to the court why it should allow the plea of no contest but mentally ill.

“Mr. Marsman is unable to recall and state sufficient facts to enter a guilty plea,” Klein said. “Based on his mental issues.”

The parties agreed Bakker would use several reports from the Michigan Forensic Center and police reports from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office to determine that Marsman was guilty but mentally ill.

One report from the center, “indicates Mr. Marsman was competent to stand trial but also stated after interviewing Mr. Marsman he suffers from symptoms of mental illness,” Bakker said.

The ruling does not mean that Marsman was not criminally responsible for actions on that night in 2016.

“The court is determining the defendant is not insane under the definition of the law, but was mentally ill and remains mentally ill,” Bakker said.

The abuse of his on-again, off-again girlfriend appeared to be not only based Marsman’s mental health problems, the judge said.

“While his mental health issues contributed, it appears that when the victim came home, he was upset about reality-based issues,” Bakker said.

Bakker said the police report reflected that sheriff’s deputies went to the home on 66th Street and found the victim being tended by first responders for chemical burns to her face and chest.

She said at the time the defendant had attacked her but could only give a more detailed interview later after she’d spent time in the hospital sedated because of the extent of her injuries.

“She said she’d come home from work, come into the garage,” Bakker read from the police report. “She came into the house and the defendant started hollering at her and threw liquor from a pan on her.

“He had a propane tank open near some tea lights and she smelled gas. She turned the tank off.”

The house had been torn up and things were thrown everywhere. The victim said she’d tried to leave the house but Marsman tackled her.

“He put her in a chokehold and started to pour acid over her,” Bakker read.

The victim couldn’t see but was able to crawl and feel her way to the neighbor’s house and they called police.

“She said she’s afraid of the defendant and believes he’ll kill her,” Bakker read.

There was a statement from Marsman included, which Bakker described.

“The defendant wrote a note,” Bakker said. “He said he hoped she’d find it in her heart to forgive him and one day she’ll understand.”

The report described that the couple had been together over the years on and off.

“Every time they’d argue, the defendant would destroy all the property and gifts he’d bought for her,” Bakker said.

She found there was a factual basis for a conviction.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of first degree home invasion, domestic violence, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and a fourth habitual offender notice in exchange for the plea.

Bakker set a sentencing hearing for Friday, July 20, and revoked Marsman’s bond, which he had been unable to post.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.