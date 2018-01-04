Fennville district ramps up for construction this summer

Initial plans show Fennville Public Schools starting the first of three phases of construction this summer.

Superintendent Jim Greydanus wrote in an update, “Design for Phase 1 will begin immediately and is anticipated to include technology upgrades with a new phone system, elementary site and playground improvements, site lighting, partial middle school roof replacement, (Community Athletic Center) curtain replacement and air conditioning for humidity control.

“The Fennville Public Schools Board of Education, administration, staff and students are very grateful to the Fennville community for passing the bond proposal.”

Bids for that work are expected by May or June.

Voters passed Fennville Public Schools’ $23 million bond proposal in November by a vote of 702 to 629. It is planned to fund renovations in buildings district-wide but focus primarily on the 42-year-old high school as well as athletic facilities.

Design work will get underway once the district hires a construction management firm. Fennville school board members should be able to select one in February. A request for proposals for construction management firms went out in December, assisted by GMB Architecture and Engineering. Responses are due Jan. 5.

“These proposals will be reviewed and interviews will be conducted in January to prepare a recommendation for the Board of Education to consider at the February meeting,” Greydanus wrote.

The selected firm will then work with GMB architects to determine the construction schedule.

“The preliminary schedule includes three phases of design, bidding and construction,” Greydanus wrote. “Phase 2 will include the majority of building construction projects, including the high school remodel and addition, elementary secure entrance, CAC entrance, transportation facility, and mechanical upgrades in each building.”

That design work will begin in the spring and continue through much of 2018. Bids are expected late in the year, and construction could begin the following spring; it would likely continue through fall 2020.

“By combining similar construction projects together in Phase 2, we hope to receive more competitive bids and save on construction costs,” Greydanus wrote.

The design process for Phase 3 is expected to be completed in 2019 and could potentially timeline begin construction in 2020. Phase 3 includes the athletic complex, elementary and middle school furnishings, middle school stage remodel, and remaining technology upgrades.

“If design and construction are able to proceed according to the preliminary schedule, the majority of the bond projects will be completed within the next three years,” Greydanus wrote. “We are excited to see the transformations.

“The Board of Education is committed to making quality upgrades to our facilities while being good stewards of the resources provided through the bond.”

The bond sale that will fund the project is expected to get underway soon. The district is working with Fifth Third Securities Inc. as the primary underwriting firm.

“They are anticipating a better interest rate than was projected when the proposal was finalized last summer to bring to voters,” Greydanus wrote. “A lower interest rate would save taxpayers money over the life of the bonds.”

He anticipates the bonds will be sold in late February.

“Some local community members have inquired about purchasing bonds,” Greydanus wrote. “Anyone interested in purchasing these bonds can leave their contact information with Marileen Pitts, executive secretary at (269) 561-7331. She will give the contact information to the agents of Fifth Third Securities who will contact them with more information.”

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.