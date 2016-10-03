Fennville’s Goose Fest Oct. 7-9 includes fireworks
Fennville’s 32nd annual Goose Festival Oct. 7-9 will add something new — fireworks — to the fun.
The 15-minute-long, $5,000 pyrotechnics display will be launched Saturday, Oct. 8, around 9 p.m. from city land on the south end of Maple Street and will be visible downtown.
Friday, Oct. 7
5-6 p.m. Beer tent happy hour (invitation only)
6-10 p.m. Beer tent open to public
5-10 p.m. Food vendors
6 p.m. Los Bandits perform on the main stage
Saturday, Oct. 8
8:45 a.m. Opening presentation with the VFW, main stage
9 a.m. Goose Festival 5K Run
9 a.m,-3 p.m. Car show, Main Street
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Arts and crafts show
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goose Festival history exhibit, 220 E. Main St.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Student art show and Friends Book Sale, Fennville District Library
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Food vendors
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Carnival
11 a.m. Gosling Run
Noon-10 p.m. Beer tent
12:15 p.m. Gosling Run awards, main stage
1-2 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center presents “Birds of Prey,” Main Stage
2:30-5:30 p.m. ODC presents “Up Close & Wild,” booth
2:30 p.m. Car show awards, main stage
3 p.m. Parade
4 p.m. Fennville Public School Choir, main stage
6 p.m. Hired Hands, bluegrass, main stage
9 p.m. Fireworks
Sunday, Oct. 9
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Goose Festival history exhibit, 220 E. Main St.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts and crafts show
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Student art show and Friends book sale, Fennville District Library
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tractor show, Main Street
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Carnival
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food vendors
11 a.m.-done: Bags tournament, Main Street
11 a.m.-noon Discovery Dance, Main Stage
Noon-5 p.m. Beer tent
1-3 p.m. Steel City Rovers, Irish, main stage
2:30 p.m. Tractor parade
3 p.m. Tractor show awards, main stage
Miss Honker enjoys the spotlight during last year’s Goose Fest parade. (Photo by Daniel Pepper)
