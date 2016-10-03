Fennville’s Goose Fest Oct. 7-9 includes fireworks

Fennville’s 32nd annual Goose Festival Oct. 7-9 will add something new — fireworks — to the fun.

The 15-minute-long, $5,000 pyrotechnics display will be launched Saturday, Oct. 8, around 9 p.m. from city land on the south end of Maple Street and will be visible downtown.

Friday, Oct. 7

5-6 p.m. Beer tent happy hour (invitation only)

6-10 p.m. Beer tent open to public

5-10 p.m. Food vendors

6 p.m. Los Bandits perform on the main stage

Saturday, Oct. 8

8:45 a.m. Opening presentation with the VFW, main stage

9 a.m. Goose Festival 5K Run

9 a.m,-3 p.m. Car show, Main Street

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Arts and crafts show

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goose Festival history exhibit, 220 E. Main St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Student art show and Friends Book Sale, Fennville District Library

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Food vendors

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Carnival

11 a.m. Gosling Run

Noon-10 p.m. Beer tent

12:15 p.m. Gosling Run awards, main stage

1-2 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center presents “Birds of Prey,” Main Stage

2:30-5:30 p.m. ODC presents “Up Close & Wild,” booth

2:30 p.m. Car show awards, main stage

3 p.m. Parade

4 p.m. Fennville Public School Choir, main stage

6 p.m. Hired Hands, bluegrass, main stage

9 p.m. Fireworks

Sunday, Oct. 9

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Goose Festival history exhibit, 220 E. Main St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts and crafts show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Student art show and Friends book sale, Fennville District Library

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tractor show, Main Street

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Carnival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food vendors

11 a.m.-done: Bags tournament, Main Street

11 a.m.-noon Discovery Dance, Main Stage

Noon-5 p.m. Beer tent

1-3 p.m. Steel City Rovers, Irish, main stage

2:30 p.m. Tractor parade

3 p.m. Tractor show awards, main stage

Miss Honker enjoys the spotlight during last year’s Goose Fest parade. (Photo by Daniel Pepper)