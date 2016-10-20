FEMA flood map work might hit your wallet

Those who live near areas that flood should begin inquiring with their local township officials about the flood zone map.

That’s because it controls who will be required to pay for flood insurance. It will be a matter of years before it is finalized, but the map will have very real consequences for homeowners.

This summer, the Federal Emergency Management Agency began the process of updating the official flood zone map for Allegan County, all part of a long-term effort to modernize flood hazard data nationwide. Allegan County’s current map is dated to 1989.

Because flood insurance can typically cost $1,200 annually for a home, it matters where the lines are drawn—especially if the flood zone boundary moves to include previously excluded homes.

Kiss of death

Homeowners buying flood insurance usually aren’t doing it willingly. Policies aren’t sold in the days leading up to hurricanes for owners along the storm’s path; it’s sold to those in townships and cities in flood plains, typically to guard against the damage caused by storms that come only around every hundred years or so.

United Bank Insurance agent David Smith said the need for customers to get the coverage crops up when they are buying a house.

“Flood is usually excluded in most homeowners’ policies,” the 1986 Allegan High School graduate said. “They’ll cover water backups but not when the water’s coming in from a flood.”

It’s not optional, either; customers’ can either get the coverage or not buy that house.

Cheri Schulz with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Allegan said, in other words, it determines which house they buy.

“We don’t have a huge issue with flood insurance around Allegan, but quite often when it does come up it can make a loan difficult to get,” Schulz said. “It’s kind of the kiss of death, sometimes.

“Because most people are approved by their lender for only so much to borrow. Looking at two houses side by side, when one needs flood insurance and the other doesn’t, they usually figure they’d like to get more house for their money.”

That’s because the banks are making calculations about the monthly payments a buyer can afford; if $100 per month is figured into that number, that’s less money for the actual mortgage.

Another unfortunate aspect to the process is that it often only crops up late in the negotiations, after the buyer has put in a qualifying offer on a property. The lender then requires a flood certification, which establishes the elevation of the land and determines both if the property is in a flood zone and the size of the risk.

“Technically, the seller is supposed to disclose if they’re in a flood zone, but sometimes they don’t know because it was never an issue,” Schulz said.

Mandatory

Jeremy Drobeck, a mortgage consultant with AmeriFirst Home Mortgage in Kalamazoo, said lenders don’t even have a choice in the matter; FEMA requires the flood insurance and sets the rates—so the flood certification is key.

“While some private loan firms may not require a flood certification, 95 percent of lenders are going to require it,” Drobeck said.

He said the banks contract with companies who perform the flood certifications.

“They check FEMA’s maps that tell us if it is in a flood plain,” he said. “Sometimes it’s questionable; maybe the back portion of the property slopes down toward the water and the house is on a bluff and they have to do more research. Usually, though, it’s real cut and dry.”

Drobeck agreed that a typical policy can run $1,200 per year. That $100 per month can add up; by his calculations, buyers needing it will end up having to consider homes approximately $15,000 less expensive than those not needing the flood insurance.

Kelli M. DeWitt, loan officer for Lake Michigan Credit Union, said she’d never seen flood insurance policies cost less than $1,200 per year for a home.

She said she’s seen many customers argue that a home has never flooded or that the elevation was higher than the flood plain. To challenge the flood certification, however, it falls to the buyer to pay a surveyor who can verify the elevation.

“Every now and then, the third party vendor (providing the flood certification) will be able to show on their map whether the dwelling is outside of the zone, but perhaps the garage or shed is in the zone,” DeWitt said. “If value was given by the appraiser to the garage and/or shed, then the owner or potential owner must provide flood insurance for those improvements.”

That process is not cheap. Drobeck said a past customer spent about $2,000 going through that process.

New maps

Gun Plain Township supervisor Mike VanDenBerg said that expense was what he and other township and city officials were working to prevent.

“My goal is to make the maps as accurate as possible and not put people in (the flood zone) who shouldn’t be in,” he said. “It’s critical we make sure that we look at the maps and make sure... I’d rather we save our people the money—it’s easier now to get it done in this process than it is later.”

That’s because these are the maps that will be used as starting point for that flood certification process.

FEMA Region V spokesperson Cassie Ringsdorf said the agency’s officials met with local officials in June to provide an overview of the process. In August, they reviewed draft maps.

“It is FEMA’s responsibility to use the best available data that meets mapping standards at the time of production, so we solicit and incorporate input from county and state officials as well as other agencies such as U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc.,” Ringsdorf said.

A meeting in early November with local and FEMA officials will discuss how the county’s hazard mitigation plan is being implemented and mitigation activities that could reduce flood risk in the community.

Ringsdorf said Allegan County’s formal mapping process is expected to begin in late 2017 or early 2018. That will kick off two years of work that will begin with preliminary maps being created and then put on display for three months; the public may comment or appeal the maps during that time.

Ringsdorf said, next, “All information received during the appeal and comment period is reviewed and incorporated into the preliminary map, if applicable.

The maps will be finalized and take effect six months later.

If the boundary changes and includes a previously excluded home?

“The lender will be notified,” mortgage consultant Drobeck said, “and we’ll make them get flood insurance.”

VanDenBerg said, “My understanding is the average premium will be about $1,000. That’s quite a bit, especially if you’re looking at lower-income areas of the township if they have to now pay an extra $1,000 a year.”

He said he brought it to his township board’s attention throughout the last couple years was he had heard about another county’s experiences with this process. A community had a large, expensive housing development near a river classified on the map as being in the flood plain despite the property’s elevation.

“They ended up spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to get back out...,” he said. “That’s why, when I knew Allegan County was coming up, it was going to be very important for us to make sure our maps are accurate.”

