Feds charge Allegan man with child porn crimes

Federal prosecutors have charged an Allegan man currently serving prison time for accosting children for immoral purposes with more charges related to receiving nude pictures of children and teens.

James Theodore Pyle, 26, was charged in December by a federal grand jury in Grand Rapids with six charges.

They include two counts each of: enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt of child pornography.

According to the indictment, the first incident happened in January 2014, when Pyle convinced a 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin to send nude, sexually-explicit pictures of himself.

The second happened in July 2014 and involved the same conduct with a 12-year-old boy from Wisconsin.

At the time, Pyle was on probation for a state charge of accosting children for immoral purposes offense committed in 2009 which he pleaded guilty to in Allegan County Circuit Court in 2010.

According to court records, he was discharged from probation in Jan. 2015 for a violation and given a four-year prison sentence by Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker. The judge also revoked his status under the Holmes Youthful

Trainee Act which would have allowed him to have his conviction set aside and emerge with no criminal record if he’d successfully completed probation.

Court records state federal prosecutors obtained a warrant for a Facebook account in the name Roman Kalhart, which they allege was an alias used by Pyle.

He was transferred from state custody, where he’d been serving his sentence at the Newberry Correctional Facility, to federal custody while the case is ongoing.

