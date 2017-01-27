February meetings will unveil proposed sewer rate hike in Allegan City

A proposal to finance replacing and maintaining the City of Allegan’s $22 million sanitary sewer and storm system infrastructure was presented to the city council Monday, Jan. 23.

Engineer Brian Vilmont of Prein & Newhof said with the average homeowner paying about $34.60 a month for sanitary sewer, a one-time rate hike of about $8.65 a month would cover a 10-year capital improvement plan. That proposal would level the rate to within 43 cents for each following year.

While some communities spread rate hikes over a two or three-year period, Vilmont said the plan would still cost the same amount and, in his experience, most communities go with the one time rate hike to get it over with.

“Or you could react to things as they break and pay one-and-a-half times what you would pay normally,” he said.

Council members received the update as informational and directed staff to host public meetings in February to present the SAW grant findings and recommendations.

The capital improvement plan began three years ago after the city received a $939,706 grant to help identify and plan for sewer maintenance needs. The grant was through the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s Stormwater, Asset Management and Wastewater program.

After using cameras to look at the $22 million value of city pipes, the condition was rated 78 percent good to moderate, 15 percent fair, 3 percent poor and 4 percent failing.

What the public will see at the public meetings are maps rating the condition of the pipes from one to five (five being the worst), overlapped with maps rating the storm water risk of failure, combined with the consequence of failure to street surfaces. The mapping takes into account The PASER rating system for road pavement conditions to decide if pipes will last until the next road replacement in order to limit disruption and money spent. Not all poorly rated pipes will have to be replaced. Some can utilize linings or spot repairs.

“Through this process, it gives a timeline for all utilities without guessing,” Villmont said. “This is the community’s system. We’re just the stewards and now you have to decide what you want to do to get a healthy system.”

The public meetings will be announced at a later date.

The proposal comes on the heels of a sewer rate increase of about $0.06 cents to the average homeowner’s monthly bill and changes in the ready-to-serve charge for larger users to cover a revenue shortfall due to some of Perrigo’s facilities being overbilled $1.2 million over an eight-year period.

