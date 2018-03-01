Farmers' market stays in downtown Allegan

Allegan’s farmer’s market will stay on Locust Street at least for another year.

The city council on Monday, Feb. 26, voted 6 to 1 to keep the Locust Street Market for another test year, saying it was a new idea that hadn’t had a chance to get known or to work out the problems.

The problems are that the service businesses—a barber shop, pharmacy and optometrist—were losing customers on Thursdays mainly due to the lack of handicap accessibility, while retailers reported minimal gains if any.

With back door access to businesses having a curb to step up to enter, Vicki Hodges of Allegan Community Pharmacy said closing Locust Street has hurt the business tremendously with handicap customers changing where they pick up prescriptions.

“I want to make Allegan better, but I don’t think it did,” she said.

Last year the farmer’s market was moved from the Cutler Street parking lot to Locust Street not only to create a downtown “community vibe” but from concerns of farm vendors of heavy traffic, lack of public restrooms, having to park produce trucks off-premise and lack of excitement for the location in general.

It was moved to Locust Street in 2017, with the street closed to traffic and open to foot traffic, musical entertainment and activities. When farm products were waning, only half the street was closed, which created pedestrian safety concerns.

The council agreed for 2018, that opening half the street was not an option and ideas emerged to help businesses make their back alley entrances handicap accessible.

Council member Charles Tripp said part of the idea of bringing the farmer’s market to Locust Street was because retail businesses came to the city seeking an idea to create more foot traffic for sales.

“Retail businesses were supposed to put stuff on the street like a sidewalk sale day but that didn’t happen,” he said. “They need to take part in it.”

While city council members discussed the Locust Street location at a previous meeting, city manager Joel Dye wanted them to review discussions after receiving more than 100 Facebook responses, posts he said favored the Cutler Street location.

Survey

In a survey asking downtown businesses their preference, 66.7 percent preferred Locust Street, while 33.3 percent preferred Cutler Street.

With 90 percent of the farm vendors preferring Locust Street over Cutler Street, Dye said without the vendors there would be no farmers’ market. Changing hours was also considered but not an option for the farm vendors. He said another option was to consider whether it should be a city-run market.

Moving it to Brady Street was a recurring public suggestion, which Dye said was never a discussed alternative; however, mayor pro-tem Rachel McKenzie said moving it down the road might just continue to hurt businesses in another block and it was a problem that could not be fixed by May when the market opens.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister said during the second year of the Locust Street Market, the city would work on the handicap parking needs and assess solutions by working with businesses.

Traci Perrigo was the lone vote against keeping the market on Locust Street.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday from May through October.

