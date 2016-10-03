Family traces love of showing livestock at fair to six generations

The hustle and the bustle of the 164th Allegan County Fair has packed up and gone home, but the memories of another successful fair will remain. For some families, those memories go back a hundred years and more.

For the Vander Kolk family, showing animals is the main event of the fair; it’s in their blood, and they can trace that love of animal showing back six generations.

“We believe we’re the longest running,” said Scott Vander Kolk Jr. “It’s just what we do. We’ve always done it.”

Vander Kolk lives in New Salem with his wife Abby and two children. He raises 150 acres of hay in Hersey, and he and his father are two of several voices of the fair auction (Scott Sr. has done it for 42 years, Scott Jr. for 16). He has fond memories of being 9 years old and showing sheep at the county fair.

“When I started, I was the only one in my family showing sheep, so I had a lot of help,” he said, from elders who had experience from their youth. Now he’s in the process of passing that same knowledge along to his own children, ages 9 and 12.

“It teaches responsibility, and it teaches you a sense of community,” Vander Kolk said. “Showing animals is the biggest part of the fair, to me. Pretty much everyone I know in life, who doesn’t live within 4 miles of my house, I know through the families who show every year at the fair.”

He said it also teaches you about the ups and downs of life.

“I remember one year I bought these expensive lambs,” he said. “It’s hard to win a show, so you have to learn to be gracious in a loss. So things were going fine—then one night I heard the screech of tires and a bump-bump-bump. Somebody had left the gate open; when it’s a Chrysler versus a sheep, the Chrysler’s going to win.

“You win some and you lose some.”

He still remembers the sense of accomplishment, however, that came with each year’s showing.

“When you’re done, you get money,” he said. “In some cases you’d have raised an animal an entire year. It’s the culmination of everything you’ve worked so hard for.”

As a younger boy, the money would go into a bank account, not to be touched; later years’ accomplishments helped him buy cars.

Generations

Scott Vander Kolk Jr.’s grandfather was Hollis.

“He and his brothers really took the mantle of showing at the fairs,” he said.

Art, Hollis’s brother, was the fair president throughout the 1980s and 90s.

Scott Vander Kolk Jr. said, “They would go around the state and show animals. At that time, you could actually make money doing it. From that generation on down, we all do it; we’re part of 4-H livestock.”

He said he’s traced the family further up: Art and Hollis’s father was Wilbur, whose father was John Henry.

“We think there’s possibly a seventh generation, a man none of us have ever met, who showed in the late 1800s,” he said. “But we haven’t really seen any proof of that yet.”

Fast forward to now and 13 children in the family showed livestock at the recent fair.

Jessica Hazen of Hopkins is the sheep leader for the Monterey Community 4-H club. Her father Jim Vander Kolk is a former fair superintendent.

“I started showing sheep when I was 8,” she said. “I stopped when I was 18, but now I have four kids showing animals. I imagine I’ll be doing this for quite some time.

“I’m always sad I’m too; old to show, but it is nice for our generation to be able to teach what we know, pass it on to them, so they can one day keep it going.”

She had some success too at age 16, she won both the grand champion and reserve champion—basically first and second places. Her final year, she won another grand champion.

Hazen said she loves watching her children and all their cousins learn.

“They get excited when what they learn works for them,” she said. “They do what they’re supposed to and they see that it works. It’s very technical to show a lamb. They have to be able to walk well without a halter, leading them around without their hands.

“You get them at about 100 pounds, break them to lead, work with them daily, feeding them.”

She said the Allegan fair is the third-most competitive fair in the state.

“The quality of the animals—they know what they’re doing, they know what they’re raising and buying,” Hazen said.

To carry on the traditions of her family is special to her.

“I think it makes our parents proud to see it keep going,” she said. “The grandparents are coming to the shows to watch our kids and they’re just as excited as when it was us.”

Recognized

Karen Colborn honored the Vander Kolk family’s six generations of showing at the fair with an exhibit at the fairgrounds’ Agricultural Building, for which she is in her second year as superintendent.

The exhibit gathered pictured and ribbons of all of those years of dedication to the fair and 4-H.

“I come from a long line of 4-H,” Colborn said. “For me, that’s what the fair is all about.”

She’s been coming to the fair since she was six months old and, when she took over the Ag Building from her mother, Delores Kelly, last year, she found herself thinking about her family’s history at the fair, which goes back at least five generations.

“That’s the reason I took over at the Ag building from my mom, so it keeps that history going,” she said.

That has made her curious about documenting other families’ involvement at the fair.

“So, I just started asking for pictures from families who show,” she said. “The plan is each year families will be featured in the Ag Building, so we can show the transition from then to now.

“It’s cool to display it; this fair has a history, and I don’t want it to be forgotten.”

