Family loses pets in house fire

A family lost their pets due to a fire that had plenty of smoke billowing from windows when firefighters arrived at 515 Maple St., in Allegan at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Two dogs and one cat were initially found to be deceased in the home before firefighters could gain entry and air out the smoke. Life EMS tried to rescucitate a few of the animals but were unsuccessful. No other occupants were in the home at the time. Two more cats were later found to have succumbed to the smoke.

According to Allegan Fire District Chief Nick Brink, the fire started in a laundry room in the rear of the home. While drywall and interior coverings burned in that area, the home remains structurally sound although heavily smoke damaged.

Hopkins Area Fire Department assisted and firefighters remained at the scene until 8 p.m. Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowners Brittany Simpson and Martin James.