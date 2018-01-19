Home / Monterey Township / Family escapes burning home with minor injuries

Family escapes burning home with minor injuries

January 19, 2018 - 13:56
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom

A family escaped a blazing fire with minor burn injuries on Friday, Jan. 19, at 2541 Benjamin Drive near Spectacle Lake in Monterey Township.

Hopkins Area Fire Department received the call at 8:39 a.m. and when they arrived the modular home was fully engulfed with flames. The residents, with two children, had escaped to a neighbor’s home.

Firefighters could not make access into the home because the floor had already collapsed into the basement. Hopkins fire captain Brian Kerber said with the floor collapsed, firefighters went into defensive mode.

The fire was believed to have started in the basement. The home was a complete loss.

“The family heated with a wood burning stove at the other end of the home but that’s not where the fire was concentrated,” Kerber said.

Salem Township Fire Department, Allegan Fire District and Wayland EMS assisted at the scene.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here