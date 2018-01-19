Family escapes burning home with minor injuries

A family escaped a blazing fire with minor burn injuries on Friday, Jan. 19, at 2541 Benjamin Drive near Spectacle Lake in Monterey Township.

Hopkins Area Fire Department received the call at 8:39 a.m. and when they arrived the modular home was fully engulfed with flames. The residents, with two children, had escaped to a neighbor’s home.

Firefighters could not make access into the home because the floor had already collapsed into the basement. Hopkins fire captain Brian Kerber said with the floor collapsed, firefighters went into defensive mode.

The fire was believed to have started in the basement. The home was a complete loss.

“The family heated with a wood burning stove at the other end of the home but that’s not where the fire was concentrated,” Kerber said.

Salem Township Fire Department, Allegan Fire District and Wayland EMS assisted at the scene.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze.