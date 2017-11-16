Ex-Watson treasurer violates probation

The former Watson Township treasurer who admitted embezzling public money to gamble has been accused of violating her probation.

According to court records, Stephanie Gail Bogdan was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 14, for a probation violation.

In 2012, Bogdan was sentenced to five years probation, a 364-day jail term and to pay back $127,225.13. The amount included what she’d admitted to embezzling and what Watson Township spent investigating the embezzlement.

She was arrested in November 2011 after the then township clerk noticed a report showing Bogdan getting $900 more than the clerk and the township supervisor, despite the fact they all made the same salary as elected officials. That led an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the township’s finances and Bogdan’s.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.