Ex-fire chief’s brother also charged with possessing child porn

In the wake of former fire chief Matt Gillies being charged with both producing and possession of child pornography, his brother has also been arraigned on similar charges.

Shane David Gillies, 36, of Allegan was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 22, in Allegan County District Court, according to court records.

Michigan State Police investigated the case.

Gillies has pleaded not guilty to charges of child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Matt Doan said Gillies had both viewed child pornography over the internet and downloaded it to his computer.

“The one charge is a 20-year felony, he downloaded it onto his computer,” Doan said. “The computer modifies the download, that makes it a 20-year felony.”

Doan said the investigation didn’t find any direct connection between the brothers. State police are still analyzing some computers found in the home.

Shane Gillies was freed on $25,000 bond with condition that he have no contact with children or use the internet.

Matt Gillies was arrested nearly two months earlier, on Nov. 1, after a Michigan State Police investigation. He was removed as fire chief after being named to that post May 1.

Shane Gillies was fired approximately 10 years ago from his job as a graphic artist at The Allegan County News.

Another employee at the time discovered evidence he had searched for child pornography at the paper’s office. It was not reported to the police. When current employees found out about this in the wake of the charges against his brother, they contacted the state police.

Doan said, “We got a couple calls from different people saying you may want to look into this guy because of his brother and from two different employers he got let go from.”

Gillies, he said, had lately been working at Perrigo, where he’d apparently had no incidents but had resigned after the investigation began.

