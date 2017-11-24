Events help give hunger the boot

Hungry For Christ food ministry of Hamilton is partnering with the Overisel Township Fire Department and other community servants to Give Hunger the Boot on Friday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day after Thanksgiving, firefighters will be holding boots to collect donations from passing motorists at the corner of 48th Street and 142nd Avenue in Overisel.

Hungry for Christ will use funds raised from Give Hunger the Boot during the Meijer Simply Give Double Match Days at the 16th Street Meijer in Holland.

Hungry for Christ and Meijer are partnering to provide hunger relief in West Michigan through the Holiday Simply Give campaign from Nov. 5 through Dec. 30. Double Match Days are Dec. 8 and 9.

“Funds that are collected by the Overisel Fire Dept. on the 24th will be taken to Meijer on either Dec. 8 or 9 when they offer the double match days,” said Tracy Brower, executive director of Hungry For Christ. “Those are the only two days at Meijer that your donation can be converted into three times as much.

“For example, you donate $20 and HFC will receive $60 from Meijer in gift cards to obtain food, baby food, diapers and wipes. It’s a great way to give.”

The Simply Give program runs three times a year to help fulfill the needs of food pantry partners when they need it most, spring, fall and the holidays. During the campaigns, customers are encouraged to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to the food pantry selected by the individual store—in this case Hungry For Christ.

The Simply Give program allows food pantries the opportunity to choose the grocery items best suited for the families they serve, as well as baby food, formula, diapers and wipes.

For more information, call the Hungry For Christ office at (269) 264-1307, visit www.hungryforchrist.org or Hungry for Christ on Facebook.

