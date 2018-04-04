EPA offers to build water lines to homes with contaminated wells

Allegan Township may land federal funding to bring city water to residents whose well water became unusable due to contamination.

Township supervisor Steve Schulz announced at the board’s meeting Monday, April 2, that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is “ready and willing” to pay for construction costs to build water lines out along M-89 to 29th Street and across to Jeffrey Drive.

“That will hook up the houses that have chromium contamination,” Schulz said. “Right now, they’re not livable. Can’t bathe in it, can’t drink it, can’t do anything with it.”

It would require, however, the township to cover the cost of engineering the project, typically 15 percent of the total work.

Board members voted unanimously to do so and also to add to the project a further extension of the water line to the township border. That would bring access to industrial firm Material Transfer and the manufactured home park along the way.

“You’re looking at another $300,000 cost to the township on top of the engineering,” Schulz said, as he proposed the idea. “We may be looking at between $360,000 to $380,000 in total cost to the township.”

Board member Jim Connell proposed the action, supported by Earl Bender and the motion passed unanimously with treasurer Jane Waanders absent.

When board members passed the 2018-19 budget later in the meeting, it reflected a further increase to $80,000, up from $40,000, in the township’s engineering budget.

The budget similarly passed unanimously.

In other business, board members were pleased the Allegan County Road Commission had relented on its plans to cut down trees lining Delano Street. The township board had informed the road commission it was reversing its plan to request extra-wide shoulders—something the board typically does now to create safer passage for bicyclists.

Connell commended the road commission.

“I’d like to thank them for listening to the citizens, listening to the township and taking the time to reconsider. I really appreciate that,” he said.

Board members also approved the wording of the renewals of three longstanding millages. One funds fire equipment and is for 0.25 mill; the other two are 1-mill taxes that provide road funding (the township has a total of three). They did not specify which election the proposals would go before voters, but the language is ready early enough to meet the deadline for the August primary.

