Enforcement issues slow Wayland chicken ordinance

An ordinance to allow backyard chickens within Wayland City limits is still being scratched out while council members consider who will enforce it.

Interim city manager Larry Nielsen said at the Monday night meeting, since the first ordinance draft was quite a change from the fourth draft, another public hearing should probably be scheduled.

While some council members thought the latest draft was ready to be adopted, Rick Mathis said enforcement was still a concern and should not fall to the police department.

The ordinance will regulate chicken coops to be kept according to Generally Accepted Agricultural Management Practices (GAAMPs). It will not allow roosters, slaughtering in city limits, or selling of eggs from the property. It requires a setback from side yards, limits the number of chickens on the property and requires a permit.

All these requirements are too much to ask the police to regulate said Mathis.

Nielsen said in other smaller communities where the police department is not so busy, ordinances can be enforced by police but the permitting requirements of the chicken ordinance would be more time consuming than regulating trash or blight.

“I still like the idea of a part-time code enforcement officer,” Mathis. “There are a lot of other ordinance violations that are not being focused on.”

Nielsen said adding a part-time code enforcement officer would be a budget issue that could be decided in the February budget schedule for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

“Besides, I don’t think anyone wants to start raising backyard chickens in winter,” he said.

Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel said many communities share a code enforcement officer.

Council member Tracy Bivins said there were many retired people in the community who would like to be considered for the job.

Nielsen said the officer would need training and certification since many violations end up in court.

The ordinance was tabled.

2018 schedule approved

The city council approved the city council meeting schedule for 2018. The council will meet at 7 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month with the exception of Jan. 2 and Sept. 4, which are Tuesdays after a holiday.

The planning commission schedule was approved for the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. with a suggestion that the commission consider changing the by-laws for meetings on a need-be basis. According to the state’s planning enabling act, the commission is only required to meet at least quarterly. Many times the planning commission has no items on its agenda.

Farewell to resident

Antel said during announcements that Wayland had lost a pillar of the community with the death of Phyllis Stein. Stein was the wife of former mayor Burrell Stein and both had recently served as the Wayland Chamber Christmas Parade grand marshals.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wayland Union Fine Arts Center, 870 E. Superior St., with a Rosary/Vigil service at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.kubiakcook.com.

