Electrical outage scheduled early Saturday

About 2,000 customers south of Allegan will experience a 2.5 hour power interruption beginning early Saturday, Feb. 24. The planned power outage is to safely make repairs to equipment that stopped functioning in the substation earlier this week and to improve reliability, according to Consumers Energy.

From approximately 2 to 4:30 a.m., 1,945 customers will be interrupted affecting customers in the general area of Allegan County’s Cheshire and Trowbridge townships as well as Bloomingdale and Pine Grove townships in VanBuren County.

The area is bordered by 112th Avenue to the north, 28th Street to the east, County Road 388 to the south and 48th Street to the west.

Typically, Consumers Energy notifies customers in advance by postcard of a scheduled outage, but the emergency nature of this week’s work does not allow for that notification.

Customers who have signed up for the company’s automatic outage alerts are being notified in advance of the outage.