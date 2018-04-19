Educator retires after 45 years helping special needs students

Since 1973, Pam Sebright of Allegan has worked tirelessly helping students and young adults with special needs learn and experience increased independence in Allegan County.

Forty-five years later she is retiring, and her work family, friends and relatives will be celebrating with a retirement party on Monday, April 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hillside Young Adult Campus, 219 S Farmer St. in Otsego.

When Sebright started her career, she was hired as a teacher’s aide at Hudson Corners School—where Allegan Township Hall now stands. Special Education Programs at that time were run by Allegan County Community Mental Health. With the passage of the Education of Handicapped Children Act (later known as Individuals with Disabilities Education Act IDEA) in 1975, that the Allegan County Intermediate School District assumed the responsibility of these programs.

Hudson Corners School along with additional space at both the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Blackman School were utilized to educate the entire population of students with multiple impairments elementary through age 26.

A year-and-a-half later, the Allegan County Developmental Center (now Hillside) was built in Allegan and, along with the population of students, Sebright also made the transition.

Over the next 20 plus years, she worked in various classrooms with students of varying age and ability. Staff went to work providing educational activities to help students become as productive in the community as possible.

Over the years many rules and laws have been implemented with both good and not-so-good outcomes, Sebright said. A good outcome for example, was when the IDEA was passed. Least Restrictive Environment Rules were implemented which meant that a student who has a disability should have the opportunity to be educated with non-disabled peers, to the greatest extent appropriate. This was a positive change in that students with disabilities could be exposed to the general education curriculum and environment.

Sebright hasn’t directed all her energy to just the students at Hillside, she also has served as “Direct Hire staff” for Allegan County Community Mental Health, providing one-on-one care to clients on weekends and week day evenings. It was during this time Sebright began direct hire for one of her favorite students, Rachel, a young woman with multiple impairments. Sebright spent 10 hours a week providing supervision and instruction in daily living skills and community involvement for over 10 years. Sebright was instrumental in assisting Rachael find employment with the Allegan County News shredding paper.

“Over the 20 years of knowing and working with Rachael, we became great friends and even had the opportunity to vacation together,” Sebright said.

For 10 years Sebright was a coordinator for Allegan County Special Olympics, working with the Otsego Rotary Club to provide the local Special Olympic Field Day for over 150 athletes. “It’s a chance for them to get involved in a recreational outlet with peers of similar capabilities,” she said.

In addition, Sebright was a coach for many of the sports and a chaperone for State and National Special Olympic events.

As a long-time board member of ARC/Allegan County (formerly the Association for Retarded Citizens), Sebright involved herself in every aspect of the activities sponsored by ARC. Each year a week of camp was provided for the school-aged kids and a week for the adults. It’s during those times Sebright could be found as the Water Safety Instructor and did so for 12 years. It was during Sebright’s tenure as ARC treasurer that a grant was secured to build Sunset House, a group home for those transitioning into independent living. It was at the Sunset House and residential group homes once run by Allegan County Community Mental Health that Sebright served as a House Parent for many years.

Sebright felt she began making and receiving the biggest impact in 1995. Transferring to the Transition Department at AAESA, she worked directly with students for a transition plan for life beyond school. Sebright earned a certificate as an employment specialist through MSU which enabled her to provide job development and coaching.

For the 15 years in the Transition Department, she helped students catch up on school credits, get a driver’s license, apply for college or trade school, learn life skills, connect with service agencies and, most crucially, gain employment.

Over the years Sebright also provided services subcontracting for Michigan Rehabilitation Services and the Commission for the Blind for small business start-ups.

Sebright and her husband were members of the Allegan Elks Lodge 1621, helping with Bingo and working with the Scholarship Program.

When the Transition Department was downsized in 2010, Sebright went back to the classroom as a para educator for 16- to 26-year-olds at Hillside Learning and Behavior Center.

Then the county’s three Young Adult Classrooms all moved to Otsego (at the old library) and combined staff and students to become Hillside Young Adult Campus—Otsego. They currently have two teachers, six para educators and about 40 students.

She’s received the Parent Choice Award sponsored by the AAESA Parent Advisory Committee; a City of Allegan award for helping to supervise a work crew of students to beautify the city; a Transitional Services Award from the ARC; and was named Elk of the Year along with Outstanding Service Commendation for her scholarship work with the state and national organization.

She’s worked with six superintendents, seven directors of special education and eight principals, all while helping and teaching hundreds of students.

“The thing with Sebright is she has just quietly gone about doing and acting out the love in her heart for folks with disabilities,’” said Robin Lavender, former principal of Hillside.

Sebright was a founding member of Christ Community Church where she remains treasurer after 23 years. She will also remain a volunteer in the church’s Love INC Food Pantry and with Kids Hope, continue with three students through her direct hire position, and volunteer at Hillside for special events and activities.

She’ll also be spending more time with her husband of 36 years, Dale, their two children, one grandchild and another on the way.

Sebright said the students have been awesome and have impacted her life in so many ways.

“I will miss them greatly, but I have not been on this journey alone,” she said. “The dozens of wonderful, talented team members have made this all possible—we all worked together with students, parents, caregivers, teachers, consultants and supervisors who have tried to make the dreams a reality—not only at the AAESA but in the public schools in our county, as well as the service agencies providing resources and employers who make a place for our students to learn,” Sebright said. “We have so many people working together to make our students’ lives better, I am proud to be a part of this awesome team.”