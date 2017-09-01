Driver pleads to causing fatal crash

A North Carolina woman has pleaded in Allegan County District Court to charges of drunk driving causing the death Danielle Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids.

Alyssa Kay Stark, 20, of Mebane, N.C. pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 28, to operating while intoxicated and moving violation causing death. As part of a plea agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, the charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury are to be dropped at the time of sentencing.

Stark, then of Grand Rapids, was driving a car southbound on US-131 in Wayland Township March 19 about 2:40 a.m. She lost control and slid off the expressway into a ditch, where the car rolled over and landed on 12th Street, which runs adjacent to US-131 at that point.

Brown-Johnson was killed after she was thrown from the car. Bianca Monet Bland, then 17, of Grand Rapids, was also in the back seat without a seat belt, as Brown-Johnson was. Bland suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Taliyah N. Zziwambazza, then 19, of Kentwood was a front-seat passenger. She was wearing a seat belt and suffered very minor injuries.

A sentencing hearing was set for Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8:45 a.m. in Judge Joseph S. Skocelas’ courtroom.

