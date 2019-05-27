Driver dies in crash fleeing traffic stop

A 25-year-old male died in Otsego Township on Sunday, May 26, after crashing in a parked vehicle while attempting to flee a police officer.

The crash happened just before midnight when a deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on 102nd Avenue near 16th Street. The vehicle fled from the stop at a high rate of speed. As the deputy was attempting to catch up to the vehicle it crashed in to a parked vehicle that was unoccupied on 102nd Avenue just east of 12th St.

The single occupant driver succumbed to his injuries while headed to the hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. The crash remains under investigation; however, drugs are believed to be a factor.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

The accident scene was processed by Michigan State Police accident investigators. Also assisting at the scene was Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Plainwell EMS, and Otsego Police Department.