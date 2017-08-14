Driver dies after causing fiery wrong-way crash on US-131

WAYLAND TWP.—A driver was killed Sunday, Aug. 13, after driving the wrong way on US-131 and crashing into another vehicle, hospitalizing the other driver.

Police said the crash happened just north of the Shelbyville exit.

Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen said in a press release, “Through witness statements and evidence on scene it is believed that the deceased driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-131 when it struck the (other driver)’s vehicle causing it to catch fire.”

He said police were initially called to a report of a vehicle parked in the southbound lanes of the highway. While en route, they received more calls reporting a crash and vehicle fire.

When deputies arrived, Larsen said they found the the other driver’s vehicle on fire with the driver trapped inside. They used a fire extinguisher to suppress the fire and pull the person from the wreck.

The driver of the other vehicle died from injuries.

The rescued driver was taken to Spectrum Health Center in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said names would be released after they’d confirmed family had been notified.

The emergency responders closed the expressway from about 11:43 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.