Driver’s hearing on 15-year-old’s death is Aug. 28

A woman charged with causing the crash that killed Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson, 15, has been set for a preliminary hearing in August.

Police said the driver of the car was Alyssa Kay Stark, 20, of Mebane, N.C. She lived in Grand Rapids at the time of the crash, which happened March 19 at 2:40 a.m. in Wayland Township.

In June, Allegan County prosecutors charged Stark with operating while intoxicated by drugs causing death and operating while intoxicated by drugs causing serious injury. Stark has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. Police and prosecutors will have to present enough evidence to Judge Joseph S. Skocelas to show that a crime occurred and that Stark committed it for the case to continue.

At the time of the crash, police said the car went off southbound US-131 and flipped over, landing on 12th Street which parallels the expressway. Brown-Johnson, who was riding in the back with no seat belt, was thrown from the car and killed. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.