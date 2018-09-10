Dorr's recycling vote will be recounted this week

Votes for Dorr Township’s recent recycling ballot proposal will be recounted Thursday, Sept. 13.

The proposal passed by a 15-vote margin, 863 to 848.

The official recount will begin at 8:30 a.m. at in the Jury Assembly Room at the Allegan County Courthouse, 113 Chestnut St., Allegan.

Resident and former township board member Patty Senneker requested the recount on the grounds that the vote-tallying machines in the township’s three precincts may not have totaled the votes correctly.

If the vote count stands, each residence in the township would pay a mandatory $36 surcharge annually to help fund recycling services.

Residents can currently pay a voluntary $25 annually to use recycling services coordinated through Allegan County’s Resource Recovery program. The new fee replaces the old one. If the vote tally changes enough that the proposal does not pass, the township will still be able to collect the $25 voluntary fee.

The $36 surcharge will be assessed to all households, including mobile homes.

The proposal voters passed states the funds will be used “to cover operational costs of the programs and to be distributed to Allegan County to fund the collection of materials for recycling including, but not limited to, recyclable materials, household hazardous wastes, tires, batteries, and yard clippings.”

In the lead-up to the vote, township officials had said the money will be used to continue and expand curbside and drop-site recycling programs and that the $25 surcharge no longer covers the costs of current services.

The county clerk’s office announced that any attending the recount process can request accommodation by calling (269) 673-0290.

The recycling surcharge was the only proposal of three they passed. Dorr voters overwhelming turned down an increased library millage, 634 to 1,070, as well as a parks millage 600 to 1,105.