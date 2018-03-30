Dorr Township sees budget increases

Dorr Township will levy a total of 4.5287 mills in general property taxes on all taxable real and personal property on Dec. 1, 2018. This is down from the previous 4.5525 mills due to reductions to comply with the Headlee Amendment.

That’s because the total taxable value for 2018 was $251,033,076, a $15 million increase from the year before.

The Dorr Township Board adopted the 2018-19 fiscal year budget on Thursday, March 22.

With revenues projected to be $1,193,900 and expenditures at $1,196,030, the $2,000 deficit would come from the fund balance, which stands at more than $2 million.

Estimated general fund revenues for fiscal year 2018-2019, including an allocated millage of 0.7489 mills will total $1,193,900.

Voter-authorized millages of 0.2980 mills for library, 0.4974 mills for fire equipment/fire vehicles, and 2.9833 mills for roads, will raise estimated total revenues of $948,000.

With the explosion in growth, Professional Code Inspection services rose by 78 percent. While $70,000 was budgeted last year, $129,000 was actually recorded; therefore, $125,000 was projected for the new budget.

Estimated general fund expenditures for the various township services include: Trustees $17,130; Clerk $58,850; Elections $31,150; Cemetery $15,300; Supervisor $36.690; Administration $71,810; Treasurer $51,170; Assessor $45,700; Buildings & Grounds $164,940; Fire Dept. $138,300; Public Safety $105,900; Professional Services $34,000; Recycling $59,000; Pathways $1,000; Planning Commission $9,730; Parks & Recreation $46,810; Library $78,550; Other $212,000 (including $125,000 for PCI services) Debt Services North Park $18,000.

Revenues were estimated at a $126,700 increase over last year. Expenses were estimated to increase $81,494.

The biggest increases in revenues are attributed to a 6 percent rise in real property taxes and an almost 9 percent rise in state revenue sharing.

The increase in expenses was not attributed to any one service but distributed evenly among most of them said supervisor Jeff Miling.

The library had an increase of $15,100 for buildings and improvements over last year. Miling said after replacing two air conditioners that failed last year, the other two were being budgeted for replacement.

Township building and maintenance increased more than $25,000 to keep up with repairs and the parks increased $16,000, distributed evenly for repairs and grant expenses. Elections increased more than $11,000 because there will be two this year.

The assessor’s office decreased almost $30,000 after the reassessment project was finished.

Debt services decreased $68,000 to a zero balance after paying off the principal.