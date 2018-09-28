Home / News / Dorr Township recycling fee stays on books

Dorr Township recycling fee stays on books

September 28, 2018 - 10:14
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Votes for Dorr Township’s recycling ballot proposal were recounted and confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The proposal had passed by a 15-vote margin, 863-848  

The recount confirmed the same results for Precinct 2 and 3; however, Precinct 1 was off by one vote, due to a ballot that was run through the vote-tallying machine twice.

Dorr Township clerk Debbie Sewers said this vote was due to a jam with the new equipment on election night and was noted in the remarks portion of the E-Poll book on election night.

Resident and former township board member Patty Senneker requested the recount on the grounds that the vote-tallying machines in the township’s three precincts may not have totaled the votes correctly.

The vote count stands at 862-848, confirming that each residence in the township will pay a mandatory $36 surcharge annually to help fund recycling services.

Residents currently pay a voluntary $25 annual fee to use recycling services coordinated through Allegan County’s Resource Recovery program. The new fee replaces the old one.

The $35 surcharge will be assessed to all households, including mobile homes from 2018 to 2022.

Clerk Sewers said Dorr Township said the recount will cost the township $421 to reimburse the Board of Canvassers per diem and mileage and will be paid from the township’s election budget.

“Finally, I can put the August Election away and focus of November’s, which officially begins 60 days prior to the election,” Sewers said.



