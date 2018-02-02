Dorr Township purchases new fire truck for 2019

Dorr Township Fire Department will be getting a new Pierce Enforcer pumper truck to replace Engine 310, which is a 1994 model.

The Dorr Township Board authorized the $556,630 purchase at the Jan. 25 board meeting. The funding came from the major equipment fund, which was back on track when voters approved a 0.5-mill tax in 2016 that raises approximately $115,500 annually towards the fund. Voters had rejected the fire equipment millage in 2014 and 2015.

The department also sets aside about $25,000 annually for the major equipment fund, which will leave a balance of fewer than $10,000; the fund will capture more tax money at the end of March.

The fire department’s truck committee is working with Halt Fire of Wixom, the authorized sales and service center for Pierce Manufacturing and PL Custom ambulances for the State of Michigan.

Fire chief Gary Fordham said possession of the new truck will be spring 2019.

The truck it will replace will be 25 years old in 2019, and that is the life expectancy.

The department also has a 1990 Ford pickup that is overdue for replacement as well as a 1995 water tender truck. The pickup is used mainly for grass/brush fires and the only vehicle capable of fighting fires in fields or wooded areas.

Fordham said that truck was up for replacement in 2015 but was not replaced due to funding issues. It was decided to keep the limited funds available to be put towards the possibility of a new engine while numerous issues were being encountered with the pumping system.

Fordham was also proud to announce the department’s ISO rating was reduced from 6 to 5. On a scale of 1 to 10, 1 is the best rating by the Insurance Services Office and is based on age of equipment, training, water supply and pumping capability.

Contributing to the score were better documentation, water sources, amount of time to get water flowing and good mutual aid neighbors, he said.

