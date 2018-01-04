Dorr Township parks add 18-hole disc golf course

Dorr Township Board heard some good news and some bad news about the latest park developments at their meeting Thursday, Dec. 28.

The good news is the new 18-hole disc golf course at North Park is installed and being used even as the snow piles up; and construction has started for a new concession and restroom pavilion.

The bad news is drug activity was being reported, mainly in the lesser-used South Park across the street.

A Boy Scout from Troop 97 alerted board members to the teen drug activity he has witnessed and said an adult is often involved.

Supervisor Jeff Miling said he was aware of the issue, including graffiti, that they’d like to get cleaned up. He suggested adults walk the area to deter illegal activity.

Denice Lawrence of the Parks Commission said they are discussing surveillance cameras.

“We’re looking into cameras that, with a special code, residents could bring it up on their computer,” she said. “We’ve also had a grind rail at the skate park stolen that we had to replace.”

Lawrence said the activity occurs after the township deputy leaves town and delinquents seem to know his shift.

“We’re trying to address it the best we can,” she said.

Clerk Debbie Sewers suggested residents call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line (269-673-3899) to report a crime or file a complaint.

Lawrence said the new disc park is getting a positive response from the public with its use and comments on social media.

“One said thank you for making our town a better place,” she said.

She thanked Peter Billings from Omega Games & Apparel in Dorr for volunteering to design the course and bringing volunteers to set it up.

Board members also approved a request by the parks commission for an additional $50,000 to continue with the pavilion project, which includes installing bathrooms. After pricing sewer costs, the commission is looking into a septic system.

Council member Dan Weber did not approve of a septic system.

“It would look bad after we put in a sewer system to get septic,” he said.

Lawrence said a problem arose with the sewer because optic wires were underwater and needed to be dewatered with the sewer line in the water table. That cost was estimated at $10,000. Also, with the pavilion 400 feet from the road, sanitary hookup would cost $15,500. A water well would cost $5,300.

“The best scenario is hook-up but we only have so much money,” she said.

The parks commission had $50,000 to work with, which will be exhausted in January. The commission requested another $50,000 to continue with the project.

Miling said there was $163,000 left in the public improvement budget for park projects.

Board members approved the request 6-1. John Tuinstra voted against it. He wanted the project put out for bid.

Altogether the North Park pavilion facility was estimated at $163,500 with $12,404 already paid, for a balance of $151,096.

The largest price tags include $32,500 for post building framing by Apex Construction; $19,800 for rough lumber/trusses by West Michigan Lumber; $15,500 for sanitary hook-up by Cherry Valley; $11,500 for restroom finishing by Lameyer Plumbing; $10,944 for flat concrete work by Bieber Concrete Service; $9,395 for roll-up doors by Bouma Bros. Sales; and $9,500 for electric hookup by Circuit Electric.

Since Dorr Township purchased the 25-acre Graczyk farm and property along 142nd Avenue to expand the park with $200,000 set aside for its development, a skate park was added in 2015, a veterans memorial in 2016, disc golf in 2017, and the concession stand and restroom pavilion will be finished in 2018.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.