Dorr Township OKs road maintenance projects

After Dorr Township voters approved 3 mills for roads on Aug. 2, and a new 0.5-mill tax for fire equipment and vehicles, township board members at their Aug. 25 meeting amended the 2016-2017 budget to add the millages to be levied Dec. 1.

Estimated township general fund revenues for fiscal year 2016-2017 also include an allocated millage of 0.7529 mills, voter-authorized millages of 0.2996 mills for the Dorr Township Library and various miscellaneous revenues that total $1,912,700.

With money in the road fund to work with, the board approved some upcoming maintenance projects just in the nick of time.

About $200,000 was left in the current road fund and $180,000 of that was allocated for culverts when Allegan County reconstructs 18th Street in 2017.

At the July 28 meeting, the board voted that if the road millage passed in August, which it did by 770 to 735 votes, the Allegan County Road Commission was authorized to accept a road gravel bid from Stoneco for $32,052.50. Without the millage, only $20,000 would have been left to work with.

A third dust control application, if needed this summer, was also approved at the Aug, 25 meeting with SWB Enterprises bidding $10,125 per application. Township supervisor Jeff Miling said it would be applied only if needed since recent rain amounts may make the application unnecessary.

Treasurer Jim Martin noted with $682,000 to be collected from the next property tax through the new road millage, the township could make $100,000 available to start road repairs this spring. The funds available depend on a mild winter and no emergency repairs.

Looking ahead to upcoming road projects, Miling said with the county planning to reconstruct, repave and widen 18th Street to three lanes from 142nd Avenue to 144th Avenue, one top priority will be to pave the detour bypass that has two sections of gravel road. Proposed is a plan to pave about half a mile on 144th Avenue and half a mile on 20th Street to make the bypass fully paved.

In other business, no action was taken on nine ordinance amendments in order for board members to attend a workshop to review the changes at the request of trustee John Tuinstra. Among the amendments are changes to allow the raising of chickens in the B-1 Zone, an amendment to keep farm animals, and other changes to bring ordinances up to date.

Fire Chief Gary Fordham received approval to hire two probationary firefighters, Joseph Miling and Nicholas Bareman to the department. Supervisor Miling said the firefighters replace one who retired and another unable to volunteer because of illness.

