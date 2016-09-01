Dorr Township memorial park to be dedicated

A dedication ceremony will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. for the new Veterans Memorial Park in North Park, Dorr Township.

Lyle Shanks adjutant/secretary of the Dorr American Legion post is expecting much fanfare.

“There will be a fly over by the ‘Hooligans’ flying World War II planes—the same ones who flew over during the Fourth of July parade,” Shanks said. “Ken Yonkers will be there and we’ve also invited the governor, the lieutenant governor, Tonya Schuitmaker and Fred Upton.

“We’ll also have sandwiches and water.”

Since Dorr Township purchased the 25-acre Graczyk farm and property along 142nd Avenue to expand the park with $200,000 set aside for its development, a skate park was added with a dedication ceremony in October 2015.

The Veterans Memorial Park will be the second project at the park and at the Aug. 25 township board meeting, $10,000 was set aside to push towards finishing the landscaping and to start placing brick pavers. The $70,000 price tag is expected to eventually be fully funded through donations.

“The flags are already flying and so far, we have about 250 brick pavers to place,” Shanks said. “We’ll be starting on that this weekend.”

Encompassing about 40 feet in diameter, the memorial will include a black granite monument surrounded by brick pavers and flagpoles with flags representing the five branches of service, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

Some of the bricks will display the names and service information of local veterans. Other bricks will include names of sponsors. The cost is $65 for a regular-size brick with up to three 14-character lines of text, and $80 for a larger brick with five lines.

Shanks said the plan is to sell around 250 more bricks with the project continuing to be a work-in-progress past the dedication ceremony.

The plans were drawn by parks commission members, with input by members of the Dorr American Legion Post No. 127.

For more information or to purchase a brick, call Lyle Shanks, (616) 681-2133. Applications are also at the Dorr Township office, 4196 18th St., or the Dorr American Legion post, 4310 18th St. Applications are also available online at www.dorrtownship.org.

